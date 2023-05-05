How to get Perk Packages in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded?

Call of Duty Warzone 2 is set to receive the Season 3 Reloaded update on May 10, 2023. The patch will reportedly bring various changes to the game and introduce a few new items that can change the pace of the battle royale tremendously. The Perk Package will be one of these items that can provide players with an early-game combat boost.

Perks are an integral part of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as they provide various abilities to the operator. These abilities are not available to players by default when dropping on the battlefield but are acquired only by accessing loadouts. However, this process raises the difficulty and creates skill disparity between players who secured loadouts early and those who could not.

Let us take a look at the upcoming perk packages in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded.

Perk Packages to debut in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded update in Buy Stations

Activision has decided to ease the competitive curve of its latest battle royale title for the entire player base. The perk packages will enable players to enjoy their preferred set of perks early in the game, similar to picking up weapons from Buy Stations.

Players can get their hands on these perk packages primarily from Buy Stations by purchasing them with cash loot and Supply Boxes. These items will help operators gain an advantage in the initial moments of the game when players are yet to start calling in the Loadout Drops.

This will allow players to enjoy various perks in Warzone 2 while participating in the tenuous gunfights, maximizing their chances of survival.

Perk Packages

The perk packages can be expected to come in the default categories available in Warzone 2. These packages will act as the standalone counterpart of a loadout, similar to the weapons that can be secured from Buy Stations.

Here is a list of all the default perks in Activision’s battle royale title.

Base perks

Battle Hardened: Take less status effect from flashbangs, stun grenades, EMP grenades, gas nades, and shock sticks. Makes the operator immune to snapshot grenades.

Take less status effect from flashbangs, stun grenades, EMP grenades, gas nades, and shock sticks. Makes the operator immune to snapshot grenades. Bomb Squad: Reduces incoming damage from non-Killstreak explosive utilities.

Reduces incoming damage from non-Killstreak explosive utilities. Double Time : Increases movement speed.

: Increases movement speed. Overkill: Ehnables double primary weapons in loadout.

Ehnables double primary weapons in loadout. Scavenger: Pick up ammo and armor plate from dead operators.

Pick up ammo and armor plate from dead operators. Strong Arm: Shows trajectory or throwable and increases throw distance.

Shows trajectory or throwable and increases throw distance. Tracker: Players can see footprints to track enemy operators on the map.

Bonus perks

Cold-Blooded: Increases stealth for players and makes them undetectable by AI infantry items and thermal scopes.

Increases stealth for players and makes them undetectable by AI infantry items and thermal scopes. Fast Hands: Increases speed for switching weapons, throwing nades, and reloading.

Increases speed for switching weapons, throwing nades, and reloading. Focus: Reduces aiming flinch and increases hold breath duration.

Reduces aiming flinch and increases hold breath duration. Resupply: Adds an extra lethal item charge that regenerates after 30 seconds.

Adds an extra lethal item charge that regenerates after 30 seconds. Spotter: Identify enemy equipment easily when in proximity.

Ultimate perks

Birdseye: All UAV and Radar blips show the direction of the enemy’s view.

All UAV and Radar blips show the direction of the enemy’s view. Ghost: Remain invisible to UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Remain invisible to UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors. High Alert: Warns players of enemy operators outside their view, spotting them.

Warns players of enemy operators outside their view, spotting them. Quickfix: Kills and armor plating start health regeneration instantly.

Kills and armor plating start health regeneration instantly. Survivor: Enemy operators get pinged automatically when downed. Players are revived faster by allies after being downed.

When writing this article, Activision has not announced the exact nature of the perk packages arriving in the Season 3 Reloaded update. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for recent updates.

Poll : 0 votes