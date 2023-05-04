All rewards for Warzone 2 Ranked in Season 3 Reloaded

Ranking is a big part of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The leveling-up process has been a staple in Call of Duty games for a very long time. Ranking up provides key rewards that can help players become better at the game or just enjoy themselves a little more. There are many rewards available in the title, including those for divisional placement, challenges, and more.

Before you start grinding out this season to unlock all of the rewards, it's important to know what you're looking at and whether or not it's worth the struggle.

Rewards in Warzone 2: Call of Duty offering stellar incentives this season

The Call of Duty: Warzone 2 rewards for divisional placements and ranking up, as well as for finishing seasonal placement and kill challenges, are pretty strong this season.

Each reward is unique to and separate from any rewards for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Play, which means you can play both without having to worry about any overlap. This was an intentional choice by Activision to make sure players didn't have to do things for no reason.

In Warzone 2, players can progress their rank through the earning of stars. At most, three stars can be acquired in a single match. Here's how they are delivered:

Top 25: 1 Star

Top 10: 2 Stars

1st Place: 3 Stars

Rank Rewards also include a new Vehicle Skin (unlocked at Rank 5), a Ranked Play Win Tracker Gunscreen (unlocked at Rank 30), and a Ranked Veteran Operator Skin (unlocked at Rank 50).

In addition to Rank Rewards, players can earn unique rewards each season for completing two separate challenges: Placement and Eliminations.

Rewards for placements include a Pro Issue Weapon Blueprint. This will be based off a popular weapon selection by the community during the third season. There will also be a new Weapon Charm reward. Finally, elimination rewards include a new camo that can be used on any weapon.

Key points to know for Warzone 2 Season 3

There are seven standard Skill Divisions this season. Players can earn a Skill Rating based on their placement, solo kills, team kills, and assists. Skill Ratings will be taken at the beginning of a match:

Bronze I–III: No Deployment Fee

Silver I: –10 SR

Silver II: –14 SR

Silver III: –18 SR

Gold I: –23 SR

Gold II: –28 SR

Gold III: –33 SR

Platinum I: –39 SR

Platinum II: –45 SR

Platinum III: –51 SR

Diamond I: –58 SR

Diamond II: –65 SR

Diamond III: –72 SR

Crimson I: –80 SR

Crimson II: –90 SR

Crimson III: –100 SR

Activision offered up a preview of what the community can expect for the Ranked Play (BETA) until the full Warzone 2.0 patch notes drop in a week:

Party Size: Trios

Map: Al Mazrah

Game Mode: Battle Royale

Public Event restrictions, such as no Fire Sales

Vehicle restrictions. For example, no Heavy Choppers

Restricted gameplay elements

Rocks cannot be thrown at people in the Gulag

For the full list of Warzone 2 patch notes, please check out the Activision site.

