Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 update size for all platforms

The Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 update has finally been released. It was released a few hours ago and is now live. Players are already enjoying the perks and major changes that Activision has been working on. However, it will need to be installed first. Players will need to download the update on their respective various consoles or PC. Some games have updates within them, but for many others, a new download is required.

One such case is with the Call of Duty Warzone 2 update, which is quite large. The update varies in size on the following platforms:

PlayStation 4 - 20.9GB

PlayStation 5 - 18.3GB

PC - 37GB

Xbox - 29 GB (for Xbox Series S)

The update is substantial, and some console games aren't even this large. Warzone 2 Season 3 stands to be one of the biggest yet, and the update sizes seem to reflect that.

PlayStation 5 gamers have it easiest in this regard, as their update is the smallest –smaller than the PS4's update size.

Most consoles have either one terabyte or 500 GB of space, but with the onset of digital copies of games, most of that space is allocated for the games themselves, making it challenging to install large updates.

Be sure to clear up the requisite space for the update, as this is one that Call of Duty players will not want to miss.

What does Warzone 2 Season 3 update offer?

The new update offers a lot (Image via Activision)

Considering its size, this is expected to be a major update. That could hold true, as a new workbench, barter system, faction, and a lot more have been introduced this season.

The developers wrote on the official website:

"A new season has arrived, and with it - new content and gameplay updates spanning Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. Fan favorites Alejandro and Valeria have returned to settle the score. New modes including Massive Resurgence, Gunfight and Cranked are here, along with new multiplayer maps. Season 03 is anyone’s game!"

The update brings back Alejandro and Valeria and adds a ton of new changes. Check your console or PC's download section to begin installing the new update.

