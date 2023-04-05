Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 trailer officially reveals Gunfight and Cranked

Modern Warfare 2's latest trailer has arrived. The third season is on the way, and the new clip gives players a brief look at what it will entail. The video was put up on YouTube on April 5, 2023. It reveals two key things: Gunfight and Cranked. These game modes will be part of the hit game's third season. Additionally, the trailer also highlighted how good the graphics in Season 3 will look.

Gunfight is a multiplayer mode that was first introduced to the COD franchise for Modern Warfare in 2019. It returned in Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty: Mobile and is now in Modern Warfare 2.

Cranked is another mode with a key game mechanic. Whenever a player in this mode gets an elimination, they get the "cranked" effect. This grants them an increase in movement speed, reload, and ADS.

With all this and more, fans understandably cannot wait until the third season officially drops. Each season has themed drops, rewards, and more, giving players a big reason to continue playing this title as well as keeping it fresh.

When does Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 arrive?

The latest trailer for Modern Warfare 2 has fans asking when the new content will arrive in-game? Fortunately, they won't have to wait long. The trailer's end revealed that April 12, 2022, is the date Season 3 is arriving.

April 12 will see the latest update (Image via Call of Duty on YouTube)

Season 3 is coming, and it's going to include bigger and better maps, the aforementioned game modes, and so much more.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 came out in November 2022 and is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, and Microsoft Windows. This means gamers on all these platforms will be able to play Season 3.

Poll : 0 votes