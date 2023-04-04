Modern Warfare 2 "Double kills not counting" glitch: How to fix, possible reason, and more

Double kills are one of the many in-game feats that players can achieve in games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. As the name suggests, when a player manages to score two enemy kills in quick succession, it counts as a double kill. The same is also confirmed by a visual indicator that appears when a player accomplishes such a feat.

Although it's not that difficult, achieving a double kill requires a fair amount of skill and luck. In Modern Warfare 2, players are often required to secure double kills to unlock specific camos; however, in some situations, despite bagging a quick double kill, the indicator for the same doesn't show up and the feat doesn't count.

How to fix "double kills not counting" in Modern Warfare 2

The reason why the "double kills not counting" glitch occurs is because of a simple video bug. The only way to fix this is by restarting Modern Warfare 2. Many users have reported that this is just a visual glitch. While the notification may not appear, the game apparently takes into account the double kills, so players needn't worry about the loss of progression.

If players are not seeing this notification even after restarting their game, or despite seeing the notification, the progress towards the respective camos is not counting, here are some pointers that they need to keep in mind.

For the double kill in Modern Warfare 2 to count, players will have to score two kills within three seconds of each other.

Killing bots in Invasion and Ground Wars does not count towards progression even if the aforementioned criteria is met.

With that said, players also need to note that killing two enemies with two separate guns within the three-second timeframe will not trigger a double kill notification, nor will it count as one either.

The fixes mentioned above are usually a temporary solution, and there is no guarantee that they'll work every time.

However, if the problem persists after restarting the game multiple times, players should resort to verifying the game files and reinstalling the game if the need arises.

How to verify Modern Warfare 2 game files?

If Modern Warfare 2 is downloaded through the Battle.net launcher, here's what players need to do:

Head into the Battle.net launcher and navigate to the game.

You will then have to click on the gear icon beside the Play button and click on the "Scan and Repair" option from the drop down menu.

If the game is installed through Steam, here's how to verify the files on the platform:

Make your way to your games library and select the title.

On the page that opens, click the gear icon on the right side of the screen, and select "Properties".

On the new tab that opens, click on "Local Files" and then on "Verify file integrity."

While these methods should ideally address the issue at hand, if the problem persists, Activision might roll out a patch to address this soon enough.

