Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded March 31 patch notes: Gameplay tweaks, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 received their mid-season update on March 15, 2023. The patch brings various quality-of-life features and new content to the games. Furthermore, the developers have been releasing constant updates ironing out any newly found bugs and exploits.

On March 31, 2023, Infinity Ward and Raven Software released an update that increases the game's stability while also tweaking gameplay on Ashika Island. Several bug fixes have also been fixed with this update.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded official patch notes (March 31)

GLOBAL (Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2)

Stability

This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes

GAMEPLAY

Ashika Island | Resurgence (Warzone 2)

Score Events

The time removed from the Resurgence Timer by the following Score Events has been adjusted as follows:

Armor Break

1 second, down from 2

Enemy Downed

4 seconds, down from 5

Enemy Eliminated

4 seconds, down from 5

Headshot

1 second, down from 2

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with Tuning that allowed Sprint to Fire Speeds to be increased beyond intended levels

This fix also considerably decreases the negative impact of tuning against Sprint to Fire Speed

Fixed various issues that could cause some players to become stuck in certain areas around Ashika Island in Battle Royale

Fixed an exploit allowing players to enter the Map geography with an ATV on Ashika Island

Fixed an issue that allowed one-way bullet penetration in some spots on Himmelmatt Expo

Fixed an issue that caused some UI text to overlap in Multiplayer Lobbies

Addressed an issue where some Players couldn’t access the Social menu while in Building 21 in DMZ

RECENTLY UPDATED

Fixed an issue causing a “Quit to Desktop” popup to appear when pressing escape to go back to COD HQ on PC

Fixed an issue preventing some Operators from being selectable in Battle Royale and DMZ

The latest update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live on all platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. After updating the game, players should experience lesser crashes. Since this is a minor update, no new content has been added. However, various bugs have been ironed out.

Season 3, which is the game's next major update, is expected to launch in mid-April on all platforms. However, the exact date has not yet been confirmed by the developers.

