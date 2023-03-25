Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2 reloaded March 24 patch notes: Bug fixes, QoL updates and more

With Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2's mid-season update bringing several changes, experiencing different issues that came in the way of gaming did not stop. While Season 2 Reloaded has offered plenty of new content to explore, including weapons, maps, and modes, some bugs and glitches have ruined the experience for the community so far.

On March 24, Raven Software released patch notes with several fixes and quality-of-life updates. Here is what changes in the battle royale after the recent update.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2 reloaded patch notes (March 24)

GENERAL

Stability

This update contains fixes for many known crashes.

Updates

Ranked: Players who do not immediately transition to spectating after being eliminated will now see their point-of-view fade to black until they do.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing some Camo Mission Completion splashes from triggering upon mission completion

Fixed an issue causing unintended idle Operator audio to play in the pre-game Lobby

Fixed an issue sometimes preventing the Killcam from triggering

Fixed an issue that incorrectly displayed a player’s COD Points balance on some tabs

Fixed an issue causing some weapon icons to display incorrectly in Warzone 2's DMZ

Fixed an issue that displays unavailable Operators in the Operator Challenges menu

Fixed an issue where previewing a weapon in the Showcase could cause a black screen

Fixed an exploit allowing players to leave the Map on Ashika Island in Warzone 2

Fixed an issue causing some players to get stuck in the menu due to incorrect notifications

Fixed an issue impacting challenge progress for Mortar Strikes

Fixed some instances of menus closing unexpectedly

Fixed an exploit in the Atomgrad Raid Episode 02 that allowed Players to bypass part of the mission

Fixed an issue causing incorrect text to display in some Challenge menus

Fixed an issue causing some Killstreaks bought from the Buy Station to drop under the Map or behind the Buy Station

RANKED: Fixed an issue that allowed Blueprints to apply Weapon Tuning adjustments.

Weapon Tuning (All) was restricted on March 15, 2023.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We've just released a small update with various bug fixes. Read the full updated Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… We've just released a small update with various bug fixes. Read the full updated Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

These are all the changes made to the game after Raven Software rolled out a minor update last night. Despite these changes, the game still requires significant fixes to recover the lost player base. A recent leak by IceManIsaac revealed that Warzone 2 might receive a major overhaul in terms of movement, gameplay, TTK, and more. However, it is yet to be confirmed by Activision, and everything is subject to change.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's season 2 reloaded offers exciting new features, including a new multiplayer map, Raid episodes, game modes, DMZ missions, and more. With new weapons and cosmetics, players will have more to engage with the game. To learn more about Call of Duty-related news, keep an eye on Sportskeeda's coverage.

Poll : 0 votes