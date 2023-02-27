Top 5 Warzone 2 loadouts with the fastest TTKs in Season 2

Warzone 2 Season 2 has brought in plenty of changes to the meta of the title. The developers have introduced a new set of buffs and nerfs, and there has been a severe shift in the performance of several weapons in the game's armory.

As such, there is a new set of meta weapons in the second season of Warzone 2. With the nerf of Fennec 45 and RPK, these two weapons are no longer the fastest killers in the meta.

Thus, players must know which weapons have the fastest time-to-kill (TTK) stats in Season 2 of Warzone 2. This article will index the best loadouts for the five guns that are the quickest killers in the current patch.

Kastov-74u, Chimera, and 3 more Warzone 2 non-SMG weapons with the fastest TTK in Season 2

When measuring weapon loadout performance in Warzone 2, there are various stats that a player needs to take into consideration. However, it is mainly the TTK value the operator looks up to if they wish to get a raw measure of the weapon's lethality.

With the latest readjustment of stats in Warzone 2, the meta has seen a lot of changes being made to it. The mini-update on February 24 has finally caused Fennec 45 and RPK to drop from the meta-conversation. As such, the following weapons are the best at eliminating their opponents in the blink of an eye.

5) TAQ-M

Best TAQ-M loadout for Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Although the marksman rifle of the Tactique Verte platform was a hard-hitting weapon in Season 1, it was not considered a part of the meta due to the low rate of fire, leading to subpar damage output. However, the Season 2 patch has added fire-rate and damage buffs to the TAQ-M marksman rifle, making it one of the fastest-killing firearms in its category.

To get a TTK of 586ms at 50 meters, players need to kit the weapon with the following attachments:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Optics - Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel - Edge-47 Griip

Edge-47 Griip Magazine - 20 Round Mag

20 Round Mag Rear Grip - FSS Combat Grip

4) Chimera

Best loadout for Chimera in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The next weapon on this list with a very quick TTK is the Chimera. Despite being an assault rifle, the compact structure of the gun, along with its impressive mobility, makes it an ideal platform for close to mid-range combat. However, the damage output of the gun is nothing to scoff at, as its jaw-dropping rate of fire can easily eviscerate its enemies.

Sporting a TTK of 605ms at 20 meters, the best attachments for this SMG-AR hybrid are as follows:

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Barrel - 6.5" EXF Vorpal

6.5" EXF Vorpal Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine - 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip - Bruen Flash Grip

3) Kastov-74u

Best loadout for Kastov-74u in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Another close-range assault rifle on this list is the Kastov-74u. This gun belongs to the Kastovia tech tree and is ideal for engaging enemies in CQC combat. The mobility stats are quite comparable to Chimera's, and players will be quick to navigate the map with this weapon. While the rate of fire is much lesser than Chimera, it makes up for it with its greater damage per bullet value.

It features an average TTK of 587ms TTK up to a range of 20 meters, and its best attachments are as follows:

Barrel - BR209 Barrel

BR209 Barrel Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock - Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Magazine - 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip - Demo X-2 Grip

2) RAAL MG

Best loadout for RAAL MG in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

A top TTK chart of Warzone 2 is not complete without RAAL MG. Introduced at the beginning of Season 1, this iconic LMG has boasted one of the fastest TTKs in the game. Despite the Season 2 recoil nerf, lethality, i.e., damage output, has been left untouched. As such, those who can handle that slight increase in recoil will still be able to rule mid-to-long-range gunfights.

With a TTK of 716ms at an absurd range of beyond 75 meters, this beast of a light machine gun will still perform well if proper attachments are equipped:

Muzzle - Shread CP90

Shread CP90 Barrel - 21" EXF Rhino Barrel

21" EXF Rhino Barrel Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - XRK Dune Grip

XRK Dune Grip Rear Grip - Stip-40 Grip

1) RAAP H

Best loadout for RAAP H in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Another LMG in the conversation of the fastest TTK is RAAP H. Sporting a blistering fire rate of 800 rounds per minute, this gun maintains absolute dominance in mid-range gunfights. This gun has been left untouched in the Season 2 patch, and players can still expect the same top-tier mid-to-long-range damage output that they are familiar with,

With a TTK value of 853ms at a range of 72 meters, the only downgrade of this gun is its slow mobility, which is quite prominent in its category. But if this firearm is equipped with the following attachments, players will have a much easier time using it.

Muzzle - Sakin Thread-40

Sakin Thread-40 Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Magazine - 100 Round Mag

100 Round Mag Rear Grip - Lachmann TCG-10

The players can use these top five weapon loadouts in the Warzone 2 Season 2 patch. However, there are also other choices regarding guns with fast TTK.

Gamers should also keep a lookout for the KV Broadside Dragon Breadth loadout, which is turning the indoors of both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island into condemned zones with its absurdly fast close-range TTK.

