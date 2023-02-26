Warzone 2 expert IceManIssac reveals the fastest killing loadout of Season 2, but it's not an SMG

The second seasonal patch of Warzone 2 has brought about plenty of changes to the meta of the title.

In Warzone 2 Season 1, players would mainly equip themselves with Fennec 45 and RPK, as they were the most overpowered pair then. However, after their nerfs in Season 2, the meta is a lot more diverse, and players can choose from a wide variety of weapons for their battle royale matches.

But that doesn't mean this season doesn't have its own overpowered weapons. One such powerful loadout was recently demonstrated by Warzone 2 expert IceManIssac, killing even faster than all meta SMGs of the current patch.

The weapon we are talking about is the new KV Broadside shotgun. Combined with the Dragon's breadth incendiary rounds, players can expect a return of the overpowered shotgun meta quite like the "doof-doof" of Warzone 1.

IceManIssac's Dragon's Breath KV Broadside loadout is too broken in Warzone 2 Season 2

IceManIssac is a well-known Warzone 2 content creator. His YouTube channel has many videos on tips, tricks, loadout recommendations, and a lot more about the game.

In one of his most recent uploads, the expert showcased a KV Broadside loadout that kills even faster than even the meta SMGs of the current season. He described the loadout as "one of the most busted-broken" loadouts even to grace Warzone 2.

This loadout he recommended has a time-to-kill (TTK) value of below 300ms, almost two times faster than the TTKs of meta SMGs like the Lachmann Sub, which stands above 500ms. Players will need to connect two to three bullets of this semi-automatic shotgun, and they can eliminate their opponents by cooking them in Dragon's Breath.

IceManIssac has tuned the loadout with better mobility and ADS time in mind, as it will most likely replace an SMG in the player's arsenal. The loadout has been further tuned for better damage range and tighter pellet spread so players can use it for mid-range engagements.

KV Broadside Dragon's Breath loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIssac)

According to IceManIssac, the best attachments for the new KV Broadside shotgun loadout in Warzone 2 Season 2 are as follows:

Muzzle - Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel - ZLR Sport-8

ZLR Sport-8 Stock - VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Ammunition - 12 Guage Dragon's Breath

12 Guage Dragon's Breath Bolt - Dashbolt 60

Tunings of KV Broadside (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

The Bryson Improved Choke is a necessary attachment in this loadout as it decreases the pellet spread, making it much more viable for players to use this gun in a hip-fire configuration at close range. This muzzle also improves the damage range of the gun, which is needed for using this shotgun outside of close quarters of buildings.

The damage range gets further improved with the ZLR Sport-8 barrel, making it an ideal weapon for even mid-range gunfights despite being a shotgun. This barrel also improves the firearm's bullet velocity, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil control.

The VLK Stockless mod is the main reason for this loadout's improved mobility and reaction time. This attachment boosts the firearm's movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, aim-down-sight speed, and hip recoil control.

The Dashbolt 60 bolt is needed to get an improved fire rate from the gun. Pairing it with the added fire damage of the 12 Guage Dragon's Breath ammunition, players get their hands on a semi-auto shotgun loadout that has a below 300ms TTK and is the fastest killer currently available in the battlegrounds of Warzone 2.

However, if the players feel extra nasty and wish to be an absolute menace on the battlefield, they can replace the muzzle attachment with the 25 Shell Drum magazine and turn the indoors of both Al Mazrah and Ashika Island into condemned zones.

This swap is mostly recommended if the operators play in trios or quads mode.

Shown above is the best loadout for the KV Broadside shotgun in Warzone 2 Season 2. According to IceManIssac, this gun will most likely not be nerfed in the entire season because it is a battle pass weapon. As such, if this loadout gains popularity among players, Season 2 will be interesting.

