Best Warzone 2 loadout for Vaznev-9K in Season 2

Warzone 2 Season 2 patch is currently live on all platforms, and developers are still releasing mini updates to rebalance the meta of the title.

One Warzone 2 mini-update went live on February 24 and significantly changed the title's close-range meta. While the main Season 2 patch nerfed the Fennec 45 to a certain extent, it wasn't nearly enough to dislodge it from the meta tier. However, February 24 brought some additional nerfs to Fennec, which can no longer be considered a part of the meta-discussion.

With the latest nerf of Fennec 45, players now have plenty of options for close-range engagements. One SMG currently dominating the close-range engagements is the Vaznev-9K. Although the mid-range damage of the firearm is nerfed to a certain extent, it remains a top-tier choice for close-in gunfights.

This article will highlight the pros and cons of using this powerful SMG and indexing its best loadout.

Vaznev-9K is a close-range beast after the Warzone 2 Season 2 Patch.

Vaznev-9K is a domineering SMG from the Kastovia tech tree ruling the close-range meta of Warzone 2 and Lachmann Sub. Based on the PP-19 Vityaz of the Russian armed forces, this SMG boasts serious mobility and damage output in the battle royale mode.

The recoil feedback on the gun is also relatively low, making it easier for players to stay on target while firing it. Combined with its super-fast chest TTK of 560ms at close range, players get their hands on an overpowered SMG that can easily shred opponents.

The only aspect the Vaznev-9K lacks is the mid-range damage output which was nerfed in the Season 2 patch. However, this can easily be mitigated if gamers kit it with proper attachments.

Best Vaznev-9K loadout for Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

In order to get the best performance from Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2 Season 2, it needs to be outfitted with the following attachments:

Barrel - KAS-1 381mm

Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock - Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Underbarrel - FSS Sharkfin

FSS Sharkfin Rear Grip - True-Tac Grip

The KAS-1 381mm barrel is a necessary attachment for this gun as it improves the weapon's damage range, which took a hit after the Season 2 patch went live. Along with that, this barrel also improves the damage range and hip fire accuracy of Vaznev-9K.

The FSS OLE-V Laser provides the gun with improved reaction speed stats by increasing the sprint to fire and aim down-sight speed. Additionally, this attachment also improves the aiming stability of the firearm.

Tunings for Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Markeev R7 Stock improves the gun's mobility by increasing sprint and crouch movement speeds. It also boosts the SMG's reaction time by improving the aim-down SightSpeed.

Reaction stats get a further boost with the usage of True-Tac Grip. This rear grip attachment directly improves the sprint to fire and aim down sight speed of any weapon it is kitted with.

Lastly, the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel gives this gun some much-needed aiming idle stability stats. This attachment will reduce the idle sway of the weapon and ensure that players have an easier time aiming and tracking their opponents.

This is the best loadout for Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2 Season 2. With the nerf of Fennec 45, this gun can now be seen in the hands of many players.

Disclaimer - TTK Stats have been taken from truegamedata.com

