Warzone 2 nerfs RPK and Fennec 45 in new update 

It has been over three months since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, and from the beginning, the battle royale has endured the same meta, which players adopted quickly after discovering the best weapons.

Kastovia Platform's RPK Light Machine Gun is an extremely powerful weapon with low recoil and a large magazine capacity, allowing it to dominate medium to long-range firefights.

Fennec 45 has been most players' secondary weapon of choice thanks to its high rate of fire and high mobility. The two meta weapons have finally received a major nerf in an update released on February 24.

Warzone 2 players may need to look for a new meta after RPK and Fennec 45 nerf

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard We've just released an update with Weapon and Attachment adjustments and Bug Fixes.



Read the full Season 02 Patch Notes here: We've just released an update with Weapon and Attachment adjustments and Bug Fixes.Read the full Season 02 Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202… 🚩 We've just released an update with Weapon and Attachment adjustments and Bug Fixes.Read the full Season 02 Patch Notes here: callofduty.com/patchnotes/202…

The developers released an update that has a size of less than 500 MB on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is majorly a weapon and attachment adjustment update, which also includes a few bug fixes.

The most prominent aspects of the update are the changes made to popular weapons, RPK and Fennec 45. Based on the patch notes:

RPK

Increased initial bullet vertical recoil

Increased horizontal recoil

Reduced damage ranges

Fennec 45

Reduced far damage

Reduced damage against armor

Requires two additional bullets to break three Armor Plates

The RPK will now be harder to control due to its increased initial bullet vertical recoil, making it less viable for long-range purposes. Furthermore, the horizontal recoil has been increased, forcing players to make micro-adjustments during firefights.

Lastly, the damage range for the LMG has been decreased, although the exact numbers have not been revealed by the developers. However, it can be deduced that the gun will require more bullets to kill an enemy.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Goodbye RPK. And good riddance. Goodbye RPK. And good riddance.

The Fennec 45 has received a far-damage nerf, which is a minor change as most players use it for close-range firefights. The bigger nerf is its reduced damage against armored enemies, as it will now require a few additional bullets to break a fully armored opponent at all ranges.

Kastov 762, ISO Hemlock, FTac Recon, Lachmann-762, SO-14, and TAQ-V also received changes, including both nerfs and buffs in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

These modifications will most likely influence the primary loadout preference of the player base. Players will start looking for better weapons that are more viable in Warzone 2 to replace the previous meta.

Poll : 0 votes