Warzone 2 expert IceManIssac reveals a no-recoil LMG loadout that kills faster than RPK in Season 2

The Season 2 patch of Warzone 2 has arrived with tons of changes to the gun meta of the title.

The latest patch of Warzone 2 features a lot of adjustments to weapon stats, and the meta has seen some severe shakedowns from what it was in Season 1. In the LMG category, while the RPK has seen some nerfs being added, they are only enough to reduce its clear dominance over its counterparts. As such, it still remains a top long-range weapon choice for a lot of players.

However, there is one LMG in Warzone 2 that is better than RPK in Season 2 patch and it boasts an even faster time-to-kill (TTK) value. The LMG in question is the Sakin MG38 and the title's meta expert IceManIssac has clearly demonstrated why players should be using it in place of RPK in his latest YouTube video.

IceManIssac's Sakin MG38 loadout is too overpowered in Warzone 2 Season 2

IceManIssac is a very well-known content creator of Warzone 2 who regularly uploads videos of gameplay analysis, loadout recommendations, tips, tricks and a lot more on his YouTube channel.

In one of his most recent uploads, the expert streamer showcased a Sakin MG38 loadout which has the potential to be the meta of the LMG category in Warzone 2's Season 2 patch.

According to IceManIssac, players should definitely give this loadout a try as it is better than RPK in almost every aspect. The TTK of Sakin MG38 stands at 736ms, while the TTK of RPK is 800ms. Alongside that, Sakin has a damage per mag value of 3000 points, which is quite higher than RPK's 2295 points.

Besides these two factors, Sakin has a bullet velocity of 1570m/s, which is quite higher than the bullet velocity of RPK, which stands at 1346m/s. As such, players will have a much easier time engaging enemies at long range with this gun, due to its low recoil and high bullet velocity.

The loadout that IceManIssac has recommended has been tuned for better recoil control and bullet velociity. It also has attachments that improve upon the aiming stability and aim down sight speed, making the LMG feel quite snappy and easy to beam opponents at long ranges.

Overpowered Sakin MG38 loadout for Warzone 2 Season 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIssac)

According to IceManIssac, the best attachments for Sakin MG38 in Season 2 are as follows:

Barrel - 20" Bruen Silver Series

20" Bruen Silver Series Laser - FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optics - Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel - Cronen WL55

Cronen WL55 Ammunition - 7.62 High Velocity

The 20" Bruen Silver Series barrel is an attachment that improves recoil control, turning this LMG into a low-recoil laser beam. This attachment also improves the damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy of the firearm.

The FSS OLE-V Laser boosts the aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed and aiming stability of the gun. Combined with the Cronen WL 55 underbarrel, which improves the aiming idle stability, aim walking steadiness and recoil stabilization of the gun, players get their hands on a Sakin MG38 build which is both snappy and easy to use.

Tunings for the attachments of Sakin MG38 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIssac)

Aim OP-V4 is the recommended optic attachment for this LMG. However, players should always use the scope that they are most comfortable with.

Lastly, the 7.62 High Velocity ammunition gives a massive boost to the bullet velocity of the weapon, tuning this loadout into a true mid to long range monster that can easily wreck its opponents.

Here is the best loadout for Sakin MG38 which has been recommended by IceManIssac. This build is quite overpowered after the Season 2 patch, and players should definitely give it a try.

