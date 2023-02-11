Warzone 2 expert IceManIssac's "broken" Basilisk loadout kills faster than Akimbo X13 in Battle Royale

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features an extensive armory from which players can choose a wide variety of weapons to tackle the various combat scenarios of Battle Royale matches.

Gunfights in Warzone 2 can mainly be divided into close, mid, and long-range combat. When it comes to close range, pistols and SMGs are the most effective weapons for engagement.

Certain guns like the Fennec 45 SMG and the X13 Auto pistol are the usual recommendations for the close-range meta due to their lethality and very fast time-to-kill (TTK) values.

Meanwhile, Warzone 2 expert and streamer IceManIssac recently revealed a Basilisk handgun loadout that kills even faster than the Fennec 45 and the X13 Auto within a range of five meters. This article will present a deep analysis of this broken handgun loadout, along with indexing the attachments that have been recommended by IceManIssac.

Warzone 2 Snakeshot Basilisk packs the punch of a portable cannon

IceManIssac is a very well-known content creator in the Warzone 2 community. The famous influencer also streams his gameplay on his Twitch channel, alongside uploading videos on loadout recommendations, gameplay analyses, tips, tricks, and a lot more on his YouTube channel.

In one of his latest YouTube uploads, IceManIssac revealed a loadout of the Basilisk Revolver that is so overpowered that it even outperforms the Akimbo X13 Auto within a range of five meters. From five to eight meters, the TTK is almost the same as that of the X13 Auto, making this Basilisk the best weapon to use within close-range indoor combat.

As we all know, players can't ADS with the Akimbo configuration of the X13 Auto. Thus, beyond the range of five to six meters, the hip-fire spread becomes too much for it to remain effective in gunfights. However, the recommended loadout for the Basilisk doesn't use the Akimbo rear grip, thus the effective range is much more than that of the Akimbo X13 Auto.

The overall movement speed of the Basilisk loadout is also a bit higher than that of the X13 Auto, thus ensuring that the players remain highly mobile while navigating the map.

IceManIssac's broken Snakeshot Basilisk loadout for Warzone 2 (Image via Activision and YouTube/IceManIssac)

According to IceManIssac, to get a better performance than the Akimbo X13 Auto, players need to kit the Basilisk with the following attachments:

Laser - Revo-LSD 7mW

Revo-LSD 7mW Trigger Action - Bryson HTA

Bryson HTA Rear Grip - SO RO-99 Grip

SO RO-99 Grip Loader - S40 Rapid Loader

S40 Rapid Loader Ammunition - .500 Snakeshot

Using these attachments allows the Basilisk Revolver to achieve an average TTK of 512ms within five meters, which is much faster than the 772ms of the Akimbo X13 Auto.

IceManIssac chooses the Revo-LSD 7mW laser for the Basilisk due to its massive improvements to hip-fire accuracy and hip-recoil control. This attachment increases the close-range lethality of the gun by a substantial margin. Alongside that, this laser also helps improve the sprint-to-fire speed.

Tunings for the Basilisk revolver (Image via YouTube/IceManIssac)

The Bryson HTA trigger action helps in increasing the fire rate of the revolver by a significant margin, making it easier for players to quickly fire that follow-up shot. Alongside that, the S40 Rapid Loader ensures that the reload speed gets a substantial boost.

The SO RO-99 Grip provides a massive jump in ADS and STF speed, and the .500 Snakeshot ammunition adds an increase to damage output. Together, they turn this revolver into a bonafide hand cannon.

This is IceManIssac's recommended loadout for the Basilisk revolver in Warzone 2. It definitely has the potential to turn the indoor areas of Al Mazrah into condemned zones.

Poll : 0 votes