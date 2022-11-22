Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is Activision's latest jab at the battle royale genre after its prequel, Warzone. The game possesses a lot of new and different features that make it unique, aligning with the publisher's goal of introducing more reality to increase immersion for players. This was achieved by tweaking several fundamentals of the title like movement and combat mechanics.

One of these changes included a complete overhaul of the weapon configuration system that is common for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. This new platform allows the entire playerbase to change the basic nature of a gun and customize it for an entirely different scenario. This leads to several unique builds that focus on separate strengths of a specific model.

Most players tend to follow meta weapons and equip them with the best loadout that is popular in the community and frequently used by others to gain the upper hand. Many other models in the same category go unnoticed since fans fail to test them out and continue with a specific set of preferred arms and ammunition.

Players can continue to read the discussion below to find the best loadout for the X13 Auto that can be utilized in Warzone 2.

A look at the best build for X13 Auto in Warzone 2

A total of 10 gun classes are shared between Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 that constitute the entire arsenal for both titles. The former's launch brought along Season 1 and a new Battle Pass, which added new weapons to the collection and expanded the choices available in almost every class.

The X13 Auto belongs to the Pistol class and has surprisingly effective stats considering its size and use case. While ignored most of the time, this automatic pistol is capable of melting enemy operators at close range with ease and does not incur severe compensation.

The X13 Auto belongs to the XRK family of weapons and offers a discrete weapon progression platform. It has, comparatively, the highest movement stats as it is a small handgun and can be used effectively in close-quarter combat (CQC). It can be lethal with the correct choice of attachments, allowing players to catch enemies off-guard if they underestimate its potential.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Forge DX-90 F

Forge DX-90 F Barrel: XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide

XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide Laser: 1mW Pistol Laser

1mW Pistol Laser Magazine: 33-Round Mag

33-Round Mag Rear Grip: Akimbo X13

The Forge DX-90 F increases bullet velocity, recoil smoothness, and sound suppression to mask and hide the player’s position on the map. The XRK Sidewinder-6 Slide barrel increases recoil control and further boosts the bullet velocity for the X13 Auto in Warzone 2.

The 1mW laser is a great choice for this weapon as it increases hip-fire accuracy, recoil control, and sprint-to-fire speed. The 33-Round extended magazine is essential so that players can take fights with multiple enemies and do not have to be obstructed by reloads after every kill.

The Akimbo X13 rear grip is the star of the show as players can equip two pistols, one in each hand, and traverse the massive map of Warzone 2. The dual presence of this gun increases the chances of shredding down enemies and compensates for the range loss while using the X13 Auto.

This concludes with the most effective weapon build for the X13 Auto in Warzone 2 that players can utilize to introduce an unexpected fun element to the game.

