Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Travis-Rilea error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released in October last year, with Warzone 2 arriving two weeks later. Since its launch, the game has endured its share of bugs and glitches, many of which have been fixed by the developers. However, a unique error has stuck around for months. The Travis-Rilea error is encountered by players across all platforms and is caused due to a bad internet connection or a problem with the Call of Duty servers.

Another factor contributing to this error is network issues on Steam or Xbox Live. There are a few ways to get around this issue.

How to fix the "Travis-Rilea" error on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on all platforms

The Travis-Rilea error code (Image by Sportskeeda)

If players encounter an error in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, they should first check if the official Call of Duty servers are running smoothly. Server issues or high traffic can cause the error to pop up. To check, players can visit the official Twitter account of Activision Support, which regularly updates the server status for all platforms.

Moreover, if the official CoD servers are running without issues, players should check their network's servers. To check your network's server status, navigate to downdetector.com and search for Steam or PlayStation Network, for example. The website will inform you if there are any ongoing issues with the network.

If the issue is confirmed to be on your end, try any of the steps mentioned below.

Restart your PC or console

One of the simplest ways to fix most glitches and issues in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is to restart the platform you are playing on. Rebooting is the first step players should try before getting into more complicated solutions.

Restart your router

If restarting your PC or console does not work, you should resort to restarting your internet router and see if that fixes the problem. This is a credible solution as the problem persists due to an internet connection issue.

Flush DNS and clear the internet cache

This solution only works for PC players, on both Steam and Battle.net.

Run Command Prompt as administrator by typing in "CMD" in the Windows search bar, right-clicking on the application, and clicking on Run as Administrator.

Type "ipconfig /flush DNS" and press Enter, "ipconfig /registerdns" and press Enter, "ipconfig /release" and press Enter, "ipconfig /renew" and press Enter, "netsh winsock reset" and press Enter.

Lastly, restart your PC.

Scan and repair the game files

If none of the above-mentioned fixes work, PC players can try to scan and repair Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's files.

On Steam

Right-click on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in the Library tab, and choose Properties.

Navigate to Local Files and click Verify Integrity of Game Files. If there is an issue with the files, Steam will automatically download the missing or corrupted files.

On Battle.net

Select Modern Warfare 2 on the main menu of the application and click on the gear icon next to the play button.

Click on Scan and Repair and choose Begin Scan. This will scan the game files and repair them if needed.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



We'll continue to update this board as issues are discovered and resolved.



bit.ly/3WlkpRC Keep an eye on issue tracking and updates for #ModernWarfare2 ... Our official Trello board is now live! With the correct link this timeWe'll continue to update this board as issues are discovered and resolved. Keep an eye on issue tracking and updates for #ModernWarfare2... Our official Trello board is now live! With the correct link this time 😅We'll continue to update this board as issues are discovered and resolved. bit.ly/3WlkpRC

If none of the fixes work, you will have to resort to re-installing the game on your PC or console. There is currently no official fix by the developers for this issue, but you can expect a hotfix for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to go live soon.

