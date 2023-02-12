Warzone 2 streamer claims hackers are DDoS-ing the entire server to prevent nuke

Hacking and cheating in online games has been a huge headache for the developers for a very long time and Warzone 2 is no different in this regard.

Although the developers of Warzone 2 have worked upon and improved the Ricochet anti-cheat system to a huge extent, the coders at the opposition end are also working to improve the malicious applications that give the cheaters their unfair advantage.

One such insidious application was recently brought to the attention of the community when a Warzone 2 streamer uploaded a video of him being on the receiving end of this literal game-breaking application. It was uploaded to Reddit and immediately drew a huge outcry from the community.

Warzone 2 hacker crashes entire lobby using cheats to prevent a nuke

Popular Warzone 2 streamer and Reddit user u/alexandremix recently uploaded a video on the game's sub-reddit page. The 30-second long clip showcases him flying a helicopter to travel to a certain location and collect the components for the Nuke of the Champion's Quest. However, just as he was about to land on the roof of a Stronghold, the entire game froze as if the streamer was facing extreme lag.

However, this is not a network issue. A malicious cheater used a third-party software to freeze the entire server and cause the lobby to get timed out. The streamer immediately realized this and could be heard stating that 'they DDoSed the server on purpose.'

In order to take on the Champion's Quest, a player has to first get five consecutive wins in Warzone 2. This is a very difficult feat for a squad to achieve and a cheater unfairly causing it to fail will definitely cause the members to fall into despair. This frustration was also very evident in the voices of the streamer and his teammates.

One of the commenters couldn't understand what was happening in the video and the streamer explained to him how this particular hack works. This malicious software doesn't just cause the champion squad to freeze, it over-pings the server so much that the entire lobby freezes. After a few seconds, all the players get the message stating "disconnected from server / lost connection to host."

This cyber attack is quite similar to the DDoS hacks which causes online websites to crash.

Another Reddit user u/NoPin4245 commented that he faced a similar issue while he was in the last circle of a normal match and couldn't even imagine how the streamer felt about facing this after having to win five consecutive matches for the Champion's Quest.

The Reddit user, who is a regular player, also mentioned that he has been facing this issue almost every single day recently while playing Warzone 2.

This particular hack has been in circulation among cheaters for the last two weeks and has made the game unplayable for majority of players.

Another malicious software that has been circulating among cheaters is 'lag-switch.' This one doesn't time out the entire lobby, but can still cause a particular player, who is on the receiving end, to get around 100-150 ms ping, basically making the game unplayable for them.

Such advanced hacks have recently caused some major havoc in Warzone 2 matches. Hopefully, the Season 2 update will mitigate a lot of these issues.

Another Reddit user also mentioned that he had a similar experience and is disgusted with the fact that some players need such malicious cheats like DDoS to win the game. Although, he is hopeful that one day there will be a zero-cheat gaming experience.

A sharp rise in cheating has caused Warzone 2 to be unplayable for a lot of players over the last two weeks. Hopefully, the developers will finally acknowledge this issue and make improvements to the anti-cheat system to curb the cheaters' menace in the upcoming Season 2.

