Warzone 2 players raise old issue that went under radar from first iteration

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has had numerous issues since its release. However, with new issues that fans have been clamoring over to be fixed, there are others that have gone unnoticed from the days of Warzone 1. Not being able to reconnect to a match once disconnected is one such issue that players have been complaining about.

In a Reddit post, a user named u/ThatHartleyKid brought up an old debate by players during the days of Verdansk in 2020, which has become more important now with the release of the new iteration.

Here is why a large section of the community feels that the developers should add this feature to the game.

Warzone 2 players want option to reconnect to match

Redditor wants the reconnection option to be there in the game (Image via Reddit)

In older games like PUBG, there is an option to reconnect matches. The user raised this concern by saying:

"Every other games which last that all have the option allowing users to re-connect. Why doesn't Warzzone/DMZ have it?"

The issue has been present since the release of Warzone 1. According to some members of the community, the issue has now become bigger due to the implementation of DMZ in the game.

Redditor expresses their disappointment regarding the game (Image via Reddit)

The extraction mode in the game requires players to exfil when certain tasks are completed. Exfil streaks are required to grind in-game and unlock new items. However, due to poor network connection and other network-related issues, if a player gets disconnected from the game, there is no way for them to return.

While players hope for the developers to make this change, previous experiences regarding the game have disappointed some. A user named Yamada9511 states:

"Some Redditors have blamed Activision and their lack of sinceirity regarding Warzone 2. While the developers have claimed to have made the game from scratch, there are certain things that they failed to deliver which fans wanted to have in the battle royale."

Fans are disappointed due to the lack of QoL content (Image via Reddit)

It is uncertain if Warzone 2 will allow players to reconnect in the game. However, one can only hope that the developers will take this matter into consideration and do something about it in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes