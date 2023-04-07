Call of Duty League will now be streamed on Twitch and YouTube

Call of Duty League will finally be streamed on both Twitch and YouTube. Initially, this content was not available on these platforms, but it will finally be watchable for audiences on both. Jake Lucky reported the news on April 6, 2023. This development will likely see more people tuning in to view COD League. That said, it's unclear what led to this occasion.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky CDL will now be streamed on both Twitch and YouTube



There are some theories regarding this. For instance, there was an outcry from the community about the League not being available on either platform, and some individuals think the community's voice was heard. Jake Lucky said on Twitter:

"Wonder if this was the League listening to the fans or if they couldn’t get an exclusive deal for streaming."

The other theory is that the League and either platform couldn't reach an exclusive deal; this is why both outlets will now stream it. At any rate, this is excellent news for fans of the game and its pro players.

Call of Duty League is a professional esports league solely for Call of Duty. Such competitions often exist to promote a title or franchise's professional scene. However, in COD's case, the series is quite popular as it is and might see a new installment later this year. That said, the new development will certainly help the series' competitive scene.

Will Call of Duty get a 2023 game?

What Call of Duty game is next? (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty is one of the few non-sports gaming franchises that gets a new game just about every year. Last year, Activision released Modern Warfare 2, and many are wondering whether or not a game is coming this year. Fortunately, based on unofficial reports, it seems reasonable to expect a COD title in 2023.

Though it hasn't been named and no details have been offered, it is likely to come out in November.

