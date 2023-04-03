When is the next Call of Duty coming out?

The last Call of Duty title to be released was Warzone 2, which came out on November 16, 2022, with Modern Warfare 2 having been released two weeks prior. Initially, Activision had planned to run a two-year cycle in terms of content for the new MW title, but those plans seemingly changed after it was launched.

According to a Bloomberg report, in late 2022, Activision altered its strategy so the company could release a brand new premium title in 2023. This is seemingly the reason Activision had to scrap its plan to rather release a large expansion for its latest title, which would add a plethora of content to the game and reinvigorate the playerbase.

Activision will release a new Call of Duty title in the last quarter of 2023

Before the release of Modern Warfare 2, reports suggested that the game would see a two-year cycle with regular content updates, enticing players to buy it as there would be no new titles available in 2023. Only one major paid DLC was planned to be released, which would continue MWII's story and also add several new maps and modes for the multiplayer section.

During the development, publishers came to the conclusion that the content for the planned DLC was sufficient to be sold as a complete game, which resulted in the latest leaks and rumors suggesting that a new Call of Duty title is in the works for 2023.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier @PrimitiveAK @charlieINTEL I'll write a story at some point but what happened was: Treyarch's game was planned for 2023. Early last year, they decided to delay Treyarch's game to 2024 and fill in the blanks with more MW stuff from Sledgehammer. And at some point they decided to frame it as a full release @PrimitiveAK @charlieINTEL I'll write a story at some point but what happened was: Treyarch's game was planned for 2023. Early last year, they decided to delay Treyarch's game to 2024 and fill in the blanks with more MW stuff from Sledgehammer. And at some point they decided to frame it as a full release

While there has been no official word from the publishers or developers about the next title's name or release date, various rumors hint towards a November launch and suggest that the title's Alpha, Beta, and Campaign Early Access are already planned.

According to speculation, the Alpha for the game will be available from 26 May to June 2, Beta Weekend 1 from 6 to 10 October, Weekend 2 from 12 to 16 October, and Campaign Early Access on 2 November 2023. The game is rumored to be fully released on November 10. 2023.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone New rumors of a round based zombies in Call of Duty 2023 are false. Sorry to burst the bubble. New rumors of a round based zombies in Call of Duty 2023 are false. Sorry to burst the bubble.

Furthermore, it might be available on previous-generation consoles, including the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Microsoft also intends to bring future Call of Duty titles to Nintendo Switch if their acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through, adding to the possibility that this upcoming title might be available on the handheld device as well.

Disclaimer: Activision has released no official information regarding the game. Thus, readers should take the information in this article with a pinch of salt.

