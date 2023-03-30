When does Warzone 2 Season 3 start? Expected content, new guns, and more

Every two months, a new Call of Duty: Warzone 2 season is expected to be released. Season 2 was released on February 15 after a two-week delay from its initial launch date, and if there are no more setbacks, the next season is likely to going to arrive on April 15. However, based on the number of days left in the current battle pass, there's a chance that Season 3 might go live on Wednesday, April 12.

As of right now, those are the two most probable dates for the next Season to be launched. It's worth noting that neither date has been confirmed by the developers. However, fortunately, there have been leaks related to the content coming with the next season, some of which have been confirmed.

Warzone 2 Season 3 is expected to release the much-awaited ranked mode

The patch notes for Warzone 2's Season 2 teased that Warzone 1's Plunder, along with a brand new Ranked mode, will be available in "Season 3 and beyond." Though this does not confirm that the two modes will be released next month, it increases the chances of that happening.

As happens in every new Season, a new battle pass is guaranteed to be included in the next one. The BP is expected to offer COD points, various new operator skins, weapon blueprints, emblems, calling cards, vehicle cosmetics, gun buddies, and more. Some of these items will be free, such as Call of Duty points, but most of them will only be accessible to those who have bought the pass.

As per leaks, the FR 5.56 Famas will be a new weapon introduced in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 in Season 3. Furthermore, a total of 13 names of unreleased guns have been found by dataminers in the latest game files. They can be released in Season 3 or in future major updates.

One of the firearms included in the current game files is CheyTac Intervention from Modern Warfare 2 (2009), which could also possibly be added next season. This information comes from a reliable source, Task Force Leakers 141, who have been correct in the past.

Task Force Leakers 141 @TaskForceCodW



Alex Raid Operator Bundle

Valeria Battle Pass Operator

Alejandro Operator Bundle

One Licensed Operator

Season 3 intro cinematic is based on Valeria

Possibly Mexican/Sicario Themed.



Weapons

Uzi

Scar SC

MCX Spear

Melee Weapon labelled Sword. Right #Season3 DetailsAlex Raid Operator BundleValeria Battle Pass OperatorAlejandro Operator BundleOne Licensed OperatorSeason 3 intro cinematic is based on ValeriaPossibly Mexican/Sicario Themed.WeaponsUziScar SCMCX SpearMelee Weapon labelled Sword. Right #Season3 Details Alex Raid Operator BundleValeria Battle Pass OperatorAlejandro Operator BundleOne Licensed OperatorSeason 3 intro cinematic is based on ValeriaPossibly Mexican/Sicario Themed.WeaponsUziScar SCMCX SpearMelee Weapon labelled Sword.

Some other leaks suggest that Alejandro Vargas, Valeria Garza, and Alex Keller will be added to playable Operators, as voice lines and loading screen artwork have been found in the game files for all three operators.

Disclaimer: Activision has released no official information regarding the season. Thus, readers should take the information in this article with a pinch of salt.

Poll : 0 votes