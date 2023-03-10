Call of Duty Warzone is Activision's previous battle royale title, which caught the attention of the entire first-person shooter (FPS) community. Microsoft announced its plans to acquire Activision for almost $69 Billion and presented the idea of expanding Call of Duty's reach.

Microsoft recently signed a contract with Nintendo with a promise to provide equal access to different Call of Duty, mirroring the Xbox platform. The creators of Xbox reportedly floated the idea that the Nintendo Switch can potentially run Call of Duty Warzone by comparing it to previous generation PCs. The entire comparison was based on optimization ability and hardware that can marginally run Warzone.

Nintendo Switch can potentially feature Warzone without gameplay issues

Microsoft has signed a 10-year binding contract with Nintendo which guarantees that the platform will have access to the full version of Call of Duty titles. The Xbox developers recently hinted that the Nintendo Switch could have an equal version of Warzone running locally.

However, Microsoft does not present an immediate timeline for such an event as it would require further development and optimization.

The concern remains with the hardware's compatibility as it is a demanding title. The Nintendo Switch that is currently available might not be able to pull the weight of Activision's previous generation battle royale.

Warzone on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch was released in the first quarter of 2017. The hardware on the device was suited to support classic titles like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Without proper development and planning, it lacks the firepower to run heavier titles like Call of Duty Warzone.

Microsoft hopes the Nintendo Switch can run Activision's famous battle royale prequel. The company is determined to expand the market for all Call of Duty titles and make it available for a more extensive player base, irrespective of the platform they choose to play on.

The development team would need to tweak the title to make test runs. The hardware limitations of the Nintendo Switch make it difficult to introduce the full version of the title.

The entire plan is based on comparing devices launched before the Switch itself. The Xbox One was released in 2015 and can run Warzone alongside PCs with competitive graphics cards. This provides hope for the developers as the game engine could be optimized enough for it to run on Nintendo's handheld.

However, this raises questions about the performance and quality of Activision's battle royale. Optimization can result in a downgrade of the title to make it run smoothly on the Switch. This would create a disparity between the game quality available on other platforms and Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft's attempt at re-developing one of the most famous battle royales could also be the first step in a larger integration to test the viability of running Call of Duty titles like Modern Warfare 2 on Nintendo's devices. These optimizations could become core pillars in introducing Activision titles to the next generation of Nintendo devices.

Microsoft did not officially confirm the details of the game's development for Nintendo Switch at the time of writing this article. Fans and enthusiasts can watch for announcements on the official Twitter. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates.

