Warzone 2 players are frustrated as the highly anticipated Combat Record is completely broken

A frustrating Call of Duty Warzone 2 bug has negatively impacted a popular in-game feature, Combat Records, which has subsequently infuriated players. Activision added the highly anticipated stats tracker to the popular free-to-play game in Season 2, finally ending the long wait for the community. However, the feature has turned out to be broken, letting down fans across the world.

According to several gamers, Warzone 2’s Combat Record doesn't seem to be showing the correct match statistics, including wins, deaths, and K/D ratio. To top it all off, the feature reportedly combines records from the Resurgence and Battle Royale modes, making it harder for fans to examine their individual statistics.

While Activision and Infinity Ward are yet to officially acknowledge this issue, numerous players have expressed disappointment at the game’s underwhelming development on Reddit.

A Combat Record (or in-game statistics) is a fairly basic feature in competitive shooter games that allows participants to track their performance in matches. Unfortunately, Warzone 2’s developers seem to be failing at providing one of the most fundamental features in the game.

Fans have shed light on multiple Combat Record issues in Call of Duty Warzone 2

As suggested by players in a viral Reddit post, their Combat Records are either overmining or undermining their real statistics. For example, some have been assigned many more wins than they've obtained, while others have to live with fewer wins than they scored. Furthermore, players have reported anomalies in data related to kills, deaths, and weapons as well.

Multiple fans have also pointed out a distressing fact about Combat Records mixing data from Battle Royale and Resurgence matches together. As veterans may know, the traditional Battle Royale experience on Al Mazrah’s vast territory is fairly different from Resurgence’s fast-paced gameplay on the compact Ashika Island map.

Players can either play more aggressively in a Resurgence match or stick to a survival-centric approach in the regular BR mode. Clearly, combining the statistics of these two differently-targeted experiences wouldn't work well, with many fans vehemently expressing that fact.

Despite being an essential feature, the Combat Record wasn't available in Call of Duty Warzone 2 when it was initially released back in November 2022. Although the developers announced its arrival with Season 1 Reloaded, that plan was postponed due to issues concerning "the accuracy of the data population."

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone Not having a combat record or leaderboard for Warzone 2 over a month after launch is astonishing to say the least. Not having a combat record or leaderboard for Warzone 2 over a month after launch is astonishing to say the least.

With the arrival of the Season 2 update in February, fans finally welcomed the highly requested stats tracker to the game, only to be disappointed shortly after. Fortunately, Season 2 Reloaded is right around the corner and the developers will most likely resolve these issues with Combat Records soon.

Call of Duty Warzone 2's Season 2 is currently available to play for free on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

