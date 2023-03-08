Warzone 2 Redeploy Drones are now live on Ashika Island

Redeploy Drones are finally underway in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Ashika Island. These drones were previously teased on the Season 2 roadmap and were scheduled to arrive during the Season. They are exclusive to the Resurgence mode (Ashika Island) and won't be accessible in Al Mazrah.

Redeploy Drones offer a new and exciting way to traverse the map quickly and efficiently. Players can use them to quickly redeploy to a location of their choice, allowing them to surprise their enemies and gain an advantage. They can also be used to escape unfavorable situations and reposition oneself on the map.

Redeploy Drones are now available in Warzone 2's Ashika Island

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Redeploy Drones are now active on Ashika Island 🪂



Redeploy Drones are now available in all Resurgence playlists in Warzone 2, serving as a technologically advanced alternative to the Redeploy Balloons from Warzone 1's Caldera. These drones enable players to relocate themselves on the map swiftly.

However, unlike the Redeploy Balloons, Redeploy Drones can relocate to a safe area after a short period, but only a limited number of drones will reposition during each gas circle collapse. They will stop functioning after a certain number of circles have collapsed in the match.

Moreover, unlike Redeploy Balloons from Caldera, these Drones are based on high-tech mechanisms. As a result, they can be targeted by missile launchers with lock-on features such as the JOKR and PILA. If these drones are taken down, they will respawn in a safe location on Ashika Island.

How to use Redeploy Drones in Warzone 2

As mentioned earlier, they are exclusive to Ashika Island. Hence, players must start with the Resurgence playlists to take advantage of these drones.

Using a Redeploy Drone is straightforward. Players can hook up a cable to the drone by pressing the interaction key when they are near it. The player will then ascend into the sky and will be launched in the direction they are facing. Like with Redeploy Balloons, players can use a parachute to land safely after they are launched.

During the ascent to the top, players can rotate around the cable to adjust their launch position and detach or use hip-fire weapons at any point.

Redeploy Drones in Warzone 2 are a fun addition that introduces a new way to traverse Ashika Island. Players had expected these drones to arrive with the Season 2 Reloaded update. However, the developers made them live before the mid-season update, which is expected to arrive next week.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

