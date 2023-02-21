Call of Duty is debuting on Nintendo devices after the company signed a 10-year binding contract with the creators of Xbox. Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith recently made an official announcement on Twitter. The arrangement aims to expand access to Call of Duty for more players using Nintendo devices, including all features and playable content.

The contract between Microsoft and Nintendo was reportedly achieved after proper negotiations. Microsoft announced the deal's success as a reflection of their intent to create more competition in the market by providing access to Xbox Games and Activision titles on more supported devices and platforms.

Here is a detailed look at Nintendo's handshake with the Xbox proprietor.

Microsoft signs 10-year binding contract with Nintendo for Call of Duty equal access

Activision's acquisition by Microsoft has been a hot topic in the community and even gained the Federal Trade Association's (FTC) attention. Microsoft announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for approximately $70 billion around a year ago. The FTC launched a lawsuit, citing that the makers of Xbox could easily hinder competitors after acquiring one of the largest video game franchises.

Nintendo’s 10-year contract

Microsoft and Nintendo got on board after successfully negotiating the terms and finalizing a 10-year contract. The deal will give Nintendo access to Call of Duty titles and enable all end users to experience the popular Activision series with equal access to all features and content.

The announcement also cites that Nintendo will receive the Call of Duty titles on the same day as Xbox, making the title more accessible. Furthermore, the Tweet outlines that Microsoft will attempt to introduce Xbox Games to more supported platforms. This agreement could be the start of a larger integration where players can enjoy access to some of the Xbox titles even on their Nintendo devices.

However, some details remain ambiguous as the contract directly mentions Activision’s Call of Duty. So far, the initial announcement covers only the surface-level information of the contract without specifics.

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales



Seeing discussion "Switch can't run Call of Duty" but that doesn't really matter. Deal won't start until Activision Blizzard closes + time to develop games



This is mostly about guaranteeing COD for Switch 2 life cycle Brad Smith @BradSmi We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. We’ve now signed a binding 10-year contract to bring Xbox games to Nintendo’s gamers. This is just part of our commitment to bring Xbox games and Activision titles like Call of Duty to more players on more platforms. https://t.co/JmO0hzw1BO Keep in mind this is primarily about Nintendo next hardwareSeeing discussion "Switch can't run Call of Duty" but that doesn't really matter. Deal won't start until Activision Blizzard closes + time to develop gamesThis is mostly about guaranteeing COD for Switch 2 life cycle twitter.com/BradSmi/status… Keep in mind this is primarily about Nintendo next hardwareSeeing discussion "Switch can't run Call of Duty" but that doesn't really matter. Deal won't start until Activision Blizzard closes + time to develop gamesThis is mostly about guaranteeing COD for Switch 2 life cycle twitter.com/BradSmi/status…

Most fans in the community support this new development and expect Nintendo to launch new hardware capable of supporting such titles. Activision's popular first-person shooter (FPS) title may be poised for release on the Switch 2, which is slated to be the next-generation Nintendo device.

The popular support for this deal could positively impact Activision's acquisition and alleviate regulators' concerns that Microsoft would make Call of Duty an Xbox-exclusive series.

At the time of writing, Microsoft has not officially announced any further details about their 10-year binding contract with Nintendo. The company might not reveal many specifics to retain the deal's confidentiality. Fans can check the official Twitter pages of Microsoft and Nintendo for further updates as more details are announced.

