Top 5 meta weapons in Warzone 2's Ashika Island in Season 2

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 commenced on February 15, bringing back Warzone's beloved battle royale game mode—Resurgence—and a brand-new map called Ashika Island. Warzone 2.0's latest battle royale map is drastically smaller than Al Mazrah, focusing primarily on close-quarters and mid-range combat.

The second season of Warzone 2.0 also features tons of brand-new content, including an all-new Season 2 Battle Pass, three new weapons on release, free rewards through the Path of the Ronin event challenges, several gameplay changes, weapon adjustments, and much more.

ISO Hemlock, Sakin MG83, and other excellent weapons to use on Ashika Island during Season 2 of Warzone 2

In the Asia-Pacific region, a small archipelago includes Ashika Island, also known as the Isle of the Sea Lion, featuring gorgeous points of interest that provide not only high-tier loot but also unique combat situations.

The smaller size of Ashika Island, being a Resurgence map, allows for more close-quarter and mid-range engagement opportunities and calls for its own meta weapons. That said, here are the top five meta weapons in Warzone 2's Ashika Island in Season 2:

5) KV Broadside (shotgun)

The KV Broadside semi-auto shotgun (Image via Activision)

The latest addition to Warzone 2.0 with the release of Season 2 is the KV Broadside, the fastest-firing semi-auto shotgun in the game. This gun is part of the Kastovia weapon platform, featuring the likes of the Kastov-762 and RPK. It shows equal dominance through its close-range capabilities.

The KV Broadside is nearly unbeatable at point-blank range and can be unlocked by progressing through the Season 2 Battle Pass, located at Sector B4.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: Range Twelve

Range Twelve Laser: 7mW Canted Laser

7mW Canted Laser Rear Grip: True-TAC Grip

True-TAC Grip Stock: VLK Stockless

4) Sakin MG83 (LMG)

The Sakin MG83 light machine gun (Image via Activision)

The belt-fed Sakin MG83 light machine gun is the flagship and only Sakin MG weapon platform member. It is known to dominate the battlefield through its high rate of fire, delivering lethal damage with every hit.

While the reload animation and being an LMG limit mobility, the Sakin MG83 is a powerful long-range option ideal for team-based game modes, which Ashika Island offers through Resurgence.

Recommended Attachments

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel

20" Bruen Silver Series Barrel Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap

Bruen G305 Grip Wrap Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

3) ISO Hemlock (Assault Rifle)

The ISO Hemlock assault rifle (Image via Activision)

Along with the KV Broadise, the ISO Hemlock is another new addition to Warzone 2.0's extensive modern and tactical firearms arsenal. Unlocked by claiming all other rewards of Sector B11 of the Season 2 Battle Pass, the ISO Hemlock provides versatility in any combat situation thanks to its usage of both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition.

Recommended attachments

Barrel: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

2) Fennec 45 (SMG)

The Fennec 45 submachine gun (Image via Activision)

Boasting the highest rate of fire in Warzone 2.0, the Fennec 45 SMG shreds its opponent at close range, providing an extremely fast TTK and a stable recoil. While the Fennec 45 received significant nerfs with the release of Season 2, its usability in smaller maps like Ashika Island has remained unphased.

Recommended attachments

Barrel: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

XTEN Drop Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

1) RPK (LMG)

The RPK light machine gun (Image via Activision)

Taking the number one spot on the list is none other than the weapon which dominated Season 1 of Warzone 2.0 and has continued its reign in Season 2, the RPK light machine gun.

The RPK, while possessing a long and heavy-barrel and sizeable magazine, can provide superior movement than the rest of the LMGs and has fairly minimal recoil, making it a great long-range primary option for your loadout.

Recommended attachments

Barrel: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 are available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

