All major DMZ changes in Warzone 2 Season 3: New faction, Barter system, Workbench, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 has finally arrived, and its major update was released today, April 12. With it comes a ton of new additions, key changes, and more to lead into the new season. Moreover, it is also bringing back Alejandro as well as Valeria. Since the patch went live a few hours ago, gamers get to download it and experience the new season anytime moving forward.

On Warzone 2's official website, this is what the title's developers wrote:

"A new season has arrived, and with it - new content and gameplay updates spanning Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. Fan favorites Alejandro and Valeria have returned to settle the score. New modes including Massive Resurgence, Gunfight and Cranked are here, along with new multiplayer maps. Season 03 is anyone’s game!"

What the Season 3 update brings to Warzone 2

The developers at Activision have also talked about a brand-new barter system being featured in Warzone Season 3:

"We are introducing Barter for Players to have another way to gear-up during deployment. Barter can be found at Buy Stations and offers exchange of certain items for useful equipment. Remembering these 'Recipes' will be a useful tool for acquiring specific items. Barter is not Player-to-Player."

Furthermore, the Workbench has arrived in DMZ. It allows players to customize Contraband Weapons during their deployment. This includes any equipped weapon that might be insured or looted. Gamers will be able to add or remove attachments based on their own weapon progression. Speaking of guns, a brand new firearm is now available. It's called the FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle and was described by WZ2 developers as:

"Engineered destruction at its finest, this anti-personnel, bolt-action Sniper Rifle intervenes in tense situations with hard-hitting .408 rounds."

Additionally, a new faction was also introduced. Its name has currently been redacted from the patch notes. However, the developers mentioned that new Faction missions will come with Season 3.

Game developers are constantly fighting the war against cheaters. They're always trying to come up with new ways to prevent cheating and ways to punish the cheaters. The newest update to Warzone is no different as the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat team introduced key new prevention methods.

BlackCell will be this season's battle pass. Many games feature a battle pass system in which rewards can be earned as one progresses, and Call of Duty is no different.

Progression has also been updated for Season 03:

Prestige 10 is unlocked at Level 500

Prestige 11 is unlocked at Level 550

Prestige 12 is unlocked at Level 600

Prestige 13 is unlocked at Level 650

New equipment and items have also been added with the update:

Rebreather is a new Field Upgrade that allows underwater breathing

Skeleton Key can unlock any locked space

Four New Plate Carriers

Comms give an audio alert when enemies are close

Medics have faster revives

Stealth will not appear on enemy radars

Two new backpacks

Secure items are kept to that Active Duty Soldier if they are killed in an Extraction Zone

Scavenger perk has maximum item slots at the cost of the third weapon slot

