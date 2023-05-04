Warzone 2 developers to reintroduce Deployable Buy Station in Season 3 Reloaded 

Season 3 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will be released next week. The major update is expected to bring in a lot of content for players, including new maps, guns, skins, quality-of-life features, alterations to the game mechanics, and weapons balancing to even out the meta and make more guns viable.

One of the biggest changes coming to the game is the inclusion of Deployable Buy Stations that will alter the dynamics of battle royale matches while speeding up the pace as more players will be able to get the items they need at any location on the map.

Deployable Buy Stations returning to Warzone 2

Warzone 1 Season 2 Reloaded introduced Call of Duty players to Deployable Buy Stations in March 2022. It was added to the game as a Field Upgrade and had the same inventory as any other Buy Station in Caldera. This way, players could buy back their dead teammates or get important items such as gas masks and armor plates in any part of the map.

The same item is set to be reintroduced to Warzone 2 with the Season 3 Reloaded update. However, the developers have not revealed every detail yet, as players will have to wait for the update's patch notes to be released before the official launch. The latest blog post mentions:

"In critical need of supplies? The Deployable Buy Station has your back. Set it up and resupply without losing your position. This is also available in DMZ."

It has not been confirmed whether the item will be available as a Field Upgrade or as a separate item in the player's inventory. It can be safely assumed that the Deployable Buy Station in Warzone 2 will allow players to be bought back and have the same inventory as other Buy Stations in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. The feature will also be made available in DMZ matches.

Season 3 Reloaded of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is confirmed for release on May 11, 2023, after being delayed by a day. It will be available on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

