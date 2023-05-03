Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes: Ranked mode, new DMZ map, Perk packages, and more

Early patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3's "Reloaded" update have been officially released. The developers have listed all of the significant changes that players can expect in the title's next update. These include Ranked mode, a new DMZ experience, fresh tactical opportunities, and much more.

These changes will undoubtedly fire the curiosity of fans. Players will encounter numerous new components in the title, leading them to adjust their methods on how they previously approached gameplay. This article breaks down all the pieces of information that the patch notes reveal.

All players need to know about Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded early patch notes

Listed below are all the changes revealed in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded update's early patch notes.

Warzone 2 Ranked play will be introduced

Players will finally be able to access Ranked Play in Warzone 2. Although Ranked Play will be in the Beta phase, players will be able to enjoy the mode to the fullest. It will feature a more competitive space, a progressive ranking system, and a visual ranking, along with various seasonal rewards, all in the Battle Royale format.

All players will start their ranked adventure in the Bronze Division and must work their way up the ladder based on their Skill Rating (SR), which is specifically built for the Battle Royale Ranked version. With their respective SR, they will be placed in the following ranked divisions:

Bronze: 0–899 SR

Silver: 900-2,099 SR

Gold: 2,100-3,599 SR

Platinum: 3,600-5,399 SR

Diamond: 5,400-7,499 SR

Crimson: 7,500-9,999 SR

Iridescent: 10,000 SR minimum

Top 250: 10,000+ SR

Skill ratings are based on a player's performance, which includes kills, assists, and placement. A public leaderboard will list the top 250 players.

New DMZ Experience called Koschei Complex

The Koschei Complex is a new area expansion that will be located somewhere near Al Mazrah. It will be an underground bunker complex with various access points. However, players must search for it themselves as the developers will not be able to provide any additional details. It will be up to the players to find all relevant information in whichever way they deem suitable.

However, the developers did reveal that the subterranean bunker will have very low lighting and that most of the parts will require players to proceed in total darkness.

This is why players are advised to carry luminous items such as flashlights to delve into it further. They can even find Night Vision Goggles with some searching, but they must constantly be mindful of their surroundings since they will be dealing with some formidable AIs.

New Tactical opportunities will be included

Warzone 2 will see some new tactical tools that will increase the chance of survival in dangerous situations. The new item additions that will be included in Season 3 Reloaded are:

1) Perk Packages

Players will be able to find pre-made perk packages in buy stations and supply boxes. These packages will provide passive benefits to players and will come in handy to get an early edge against enemies in the game.

2) Deployable Buy Station

Players won't have to worry about supplies in Season 3 Reloaded since Deployable Buy Stations will be added to the game. Whenever players run out of supplies, they can set up a station and replenish what they need without disclosing their location. The feature will be accessible in DMZ mode as well.

3) Gulag Entry Kit

Players who have previously battled at Gulag and returned to the game have a constant fear of getting eliminated as there is no coming back. This will not be the case with the Gulag Entry Kit. The gear will give players another chance to enter Gulag and earn their way back into the match if they are defeated.

All of the changes listed above will be available in Warzone 2 once Season 3 Reloaded is released.

