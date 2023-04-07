Call of Duty Warzone 2 is set to undergo massive changes in the upcoming Season 3 update. The patch is scheduled to go live globally on April 12, 2023, at 10 am PT/10:30 pm IST/12 pm CT. One of the key changes in the update will be the new introduction of a new Gulag map. This is an arena Activision has decided to introduce for players to fight for their survival in the battle royale title. The new location will be called Blacksite.

It is also going to feature as a Gunfight map in Modern Warfare 2. Warzone 2 players will be able to drop in on this small but complex map if they are eliminated while Gulag is open. This article offers a closer look at the upcoming map for Warzone 2 Season 3.

Warzone 2 Season 3 new Gulag map refreshes the scenery

Activision was aware of the issues that were prevalent in the previous Gulag system in Warzone 2 and quickly reinstated the 1v1 format. However, the arena still felt monotonous and needed a change, which is coming in the form of Blacksite. This will allow players to experience a different type of combat, as the map is not designed to play the same role for both sides.

The developers have decided to add it to test the waters and see if it satiates the playerbase's thirst for a new arena. Blacksite will also be available as a 2v2 map for the MW2 multiplayer counterpart.

More details about the Blacksite map

In a blog post, Activision revealed some details regarding the map and offered a short description. Gulag's rules will remain the same. The winner of the duel gets a chance to redeploy themselves in one last attempt to win a Warzone 2 match. The publisher has stated that Blacksite has almost rectangular boundaries and an asymmetrical layout. It was reportedly a training area for operators and is not the same Black Site featured in WZ2's battle royale.

The exact location of the new map in this title has not yet been revealed. However, it contains familiar elements that can be spotted from the attached images that hint at its Al Mazrah origins.

In Modern Warfare 2, Blacksite will be small and will only accommodate a total of four players in the Gunfight mode in the multiplayer playlist.

More changes

Warzone 2 will also receive the Resurgence mode for Al Mazrah, allowing up to 150 players in a single lobby. The battle royale title is also going to feature the fan-favorite Plunder mode in the playlist after popular community support.

Activision has also announced its intention to add Ranked play for BR next season. It is expected to go live alongside the mid-seasonal update.

The Season 3 update will introduce several attractive cosmetics besides new game modes, maps, and weapons. The publisher has also announced a much-needed anti-cheat change for the patch that can detect third-party tools used for playing unfairly.

