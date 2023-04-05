Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's anti-cheat receives new features including third-party hardware detection and replay tool

Cheating and use of unfair software to gain an advantage in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are grounds for getting players banned, and even with the implementation of Ricochet Anti-Cheat, there are various tools available for PCs and consoles that go undetected. With Season 3 releasing on April 12, the game's anti-cheat system is scheduled to receive a huge update that will help developers detect cheaters in multiplayer modes of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

This includes ranked play with more ease, which will result in permanent bans of accounts that previously went undetected.

Ricochet anti-cheat update for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will detect Cronus hardware

Warning message for the unsupported device (Image via Activision)

One of the biggest upcoming additions to Ricochet Anti-Cheat is the ability to detect third-party hardware devices connected to a user's PC or console that give them an unfair advantage. Cronus is one such popular hardware tool that players use to eliminate recoil while using controllers, which will now be detectable and potentially bannable.

When players are first detected using such hardware devices, they will be sent a warning message. Repeated use of recoil-altering tools will deploy mitigations and suspensions to detected accounts. Account bans will be prevalent for across all Call of Duty titles.

Another massive development in the Ricochet Anti-Cheat for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is the addition of a new Replay investigation tool that captures and stores match gameplay data. Developers can go through this information to identify any players using cheating devices or software. As per the developers:

"Reporting any cheating behavior you may encounter is helpful to our investigation process. Reports help flag accounts for review through our systems, including Replay, so we urge everyone to use the in-game tools to report suspicious players."

Furthermore, all matches in the highest tiers of competition in Ranked Play will automatically be captured and stored to check for potential cheaters. Banned players will also be removed from all leaderboards.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 will go live on April 12 on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

