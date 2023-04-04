The iconic Intervention Sniper Rifle returns as FJX Imperium in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

The iconic Sniper Rifle 'Intervention' is set to officially return to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with the upcoming Season 3 update. The Sniper Rifle, termed as FJX Imperium, looks and plays much like the original Intervention, with a few improvements to keep up with the current gameplay mechanics.

The Intervention was a Sniper Rifle in the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009). It was considered one of the best weapons in the game and formed a cult that swore by it. Although this Sniper Rifle hasn't been introduced to the latest Call of Duty title so far, developers have confirmed that the gun will arrive in the upcoming Season.

Intervention returns to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as the 'FJX Imperium'

Call of Duty recently shared a 35-second clip across their social media channels featuring FaZe Dirty. The clip acted as a revealing video for the upcoming weapon, with FaZe Dirty getting his hands on the Sniper Rifle. He called it "really familiar," hinting at the original Intervention.

In the clip, Dirty can be seen playing with the gun and getting some eliminations. He also called it "nostalgic." For him, the rifle appeared to be way more powerful than it used to be in the original shooter title.

In the original Modern Warfare 2, Intervention was the go-to choice for players who wanted a reliable Sniper Rifle. It was highly lethal and could always one-shot enemies. In fact, it was so popular that several content creators specifically used the Sniper Rifle to record their montages, trick shots, quick scopes, 360 no scopes, and more.

The Intervention was an iconic weapon in the original game and a benchmark to which all other Sniper Rifles in the Call of Duty series are compared. The news of the gun returning to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has veteran fans of the series excited and eagerly waiting for its arrival.

The FJX Imperium Sniper will be available through the Season 3 Battle Pass of MW2 and Warzone 2. However, the Sector in which it will be unlocked is yet to be revealed. Season 3 will officially launch on April 12, 2023, soon after Season 2 Reloaded ends.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 2 Reloaded update is currently available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

