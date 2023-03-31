Game-breaking bug in Warzone 2 allows hackers to use the limited-time 1-shot Sniper

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players are reportedly getting eliminated by a one-shot Sniper that isn't supposed to be in the game. During the St. Patrick's Day limited-time event, players could find a Victus XMR blueprint that could take down fully shielded enemies with one shot to any area of the body. While it was only meant to be accessible briefly, some cheats are accessing the Sniper Rifle after the event has ended by taking advantage of a flaw in the game's file structure. There aren't any one-shot sniper rifles in the game right now. Players must fire at least two bullets against an adversary with complete shielding to defeat them.

Due to this, participants in the battle royale game choose to engage in long-range combat with other weapon classes instead, especially on the smaller area of Ashika Island, such as Assault Rifles, Marksman Rifles, LMGs, and more.

Cheaters are using Warzone 2's one-shot Sniper Rifle

As mentioned earlier, during the St. Patrick's Day event, a limited-time Victus XMR blueprint was made available in Warzone 2. Players that took part in the event found this blueprint at the end of the rainbow that appeared across the sky in the battle royale game. The Sniper Rifle could take down foes with just one shot to any part of the body, as long as it connected.

It should not have been around after the event because it was only available briefly. Even after the event ended, gamers continued complaining that this sniper rifle was killing them.

As the pistol can still be found in the game's files, cheats have access to it. They are simply exploiting a bug that allows the user to access these files and is using this Sniper Rifle to wreak Havoc in the Battle Royale game's lobby.

While Infinity Ward is yet to address the issue, numerous prominent Warzone 2 content creators, such as WhosImmortal, have brought up the case and urged the developers to fix it quickly.

This is all there is to know about the one-shot Sniper Rifle that cheaters take advantage of. What came as a fun limited-time inclusion now remains in the hands of the cheaters who have created a nuisance in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2's Season 2 Reloaded are available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes