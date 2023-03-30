Cheaters are getting "bounties" to kill Warzone 1 content creators on stream

Cheating has always been a major concern for Call of Duty: Warzone players. In recent events, cheaters have apparently been getting paid to eliminate Warzone content creators when they are live streaming. According to reports, a company hands out these contracts to the cheaters, who get paid each time they kill a streamer.

Call of Duty: Warzone 1 (renamed WZ Caldera) was the most popular standalone battle royale title from the Call of Duty series. When WZ 2 was launched, fans quickly switched to the latest game. However, content creators and streamers who are still enjoying the earlier iteration of the title are reportedly being targeted by a 'company', to stop them from playing the game.

'Company' pays cheaters to take down content creators in Warzone 1

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



This particular company is doing so because they don't want people on Warzone 1 anymore. A company is paying cheaters for "bounties" on famous Warzone streamers like @its_Iron . The cheater gets paid for every kill they get on certain streamers that the company hand picks.This particular company is doing so because they don't want people on Warzone 1 anymore. A company is paying cheaters for "bounties" on famous Warzone streamers like @its_Iron. The cheater gets paid for every kill they get on certain streamers that the company hand picks.This particular company is doing so because they don't want people on Warzone 1 anymore. https://t.co/hxb558B4ki

Call of Duty: Warzone 1 (Caldera) still has a huge player base. The launch of WZ2 was underwhelming, and many players praised the previous title's gameplay. As a result, they boycotted WZ2 and moved back to the original title. However, things didn't go as planned for the content creators.

Reportedly, a company, whose name is currently not revealed, is paying cheaters to eliminate streamers and content creators who still play the older title.

Content creator its_Iron was recently the target of such attacks. They had a conversation with the cheater while live streaming. During the conversation, the cheater repeatedly claimed that it wasn't a 'person' who gives out these contracts and rather an organization that doesn't want people playing the game.

The cheater also claimed that they had to sign a non-disclosure agreement before they took on the hit job. BellGaming, the cheater, is notorious for terrorizing WZ1 lobbies with his cheats by targeting content creators.

While some claim it is 'Activision' who is paying the cheaters so that the player base moves to the latest game, these speculations are baseless and hold no evidence to support their claims.

Considering Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2's player count has dropped drastically in the past few days, the 'organization' in question is ensuring that players start playing the new titles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2's Season 2 Reloaded is available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

