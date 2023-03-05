Top 3 Warzone 2 sniper rifle loadouts for Ashika Island in Season 2

In the Season 2 update, Warzone 2 added a new Japanese-themed map named Ashika Island. Furthermore, the update included significant quality-of-life modifications, weapon tweaks, and new weaponry.

Ashika Island is exclusively available in the Resurgence mode, and snipers still dominate the meta. The snipers in the game are very well-balanced and great to operate. They are the best in medium to long-range engagements.

FaZe Testy, a popular Warzone 2 player, tried out the three finest sniper loadouts on Ashika Island. Snipers can become lethal and dominate in any situation with the right attachments. The following article will list the top three snipers with their proper attachments.

Top three sniper loadouts that rule Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

The Warzone 2 meta was changed in Season 2 when the 'one-shot' sniper was introduced but quickly removed, making the game more balanced. Many sniper weapons have been nerfed, but snipers still dominate the Warzone scenario. Snipers are now two-shot weapons unless hit in the legs and deal much damage if shot in the upper torso. The top three snipers have become god-tier guns on Ashika Island, thanks to the attachments provided by FaZe Testy.

3) SP-X 80

SP-X 80 is an excellent sniper rifle and belongs to the Bryson Long Rifle weapons platform. It has an outstanding base stat with a fire rate of 51 RPM (Rounds per Minute), with a high bullet velocity of 780 m/s but has a slow chamber speed. The weapon can be customized for various situations, and with its decent fire rate, it is even effective in close-range encounters.

Recommended Loadout:

SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/FaZe Testy)

Barrel: 22.5" Elevate-11

22.5" Elevate-11 Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Optic: Raptor-FVM40

Raptor-FVM40 Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

22.5" Elevate-11 is a lightweight, short barrel focusing solely on speed, handling, and mobility. With an increased ADS speed, it can target faster and move quicker at the expense of decreased accuracy. To unlock the attachment, you must level up your SP-R 208 to Level 4.

The FSS Ole-V Laser is a bright laser that supports aiming stability, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed. Raptor-FVM40 is a high-powered 3.5-18x50 rifle scope that provides a bullet drop indicator and 13.0x magnification, and increased ADS speed.

Schlager Match Grip provides a texture to the grip that helps users handle the gun properly with increased ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

FSS ST87 Bolt is a lightweight fluted bolt that helps achieve a higher fire rate at the expense of increased recoil.

2) Signal 50

Signal 50 is based on the real-life gun SERO Gepard GM6 Lynx and belongs to the Signal weapon platform in Warzone 2. It has a fast fire rate and a high damage yield. Unfortunately, the rifle was nerfed, which decreased its general moving speed, sprint speed, bullet velocity, and long-range damage output.

Despite numerous nerfs, the weapon remains among the finest, with a fire rate of 111 RPM and a muzzle velocity of 650 m/s.

Recommended Loadout:

Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/FaZe Testy)

Barrel: 21.5" Fluted Fifty

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Optic: Raptor-FVM40

Raptor-FVM40 Stock: SO Inline Stock

SO Inline Stock Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

The 21.5" Fluted Fifty is a small barrel designed exclusively for speed. It improves ADS, moving speed, and hip shot control. The attachment is ideal for gamers who like to shoot and move. The FSS Ole-V Laser is ideal for Signal 50 as it helps users move faster and has a stable aim.

Raptor-FVM40 gives players the required magnification and helps them easily fight long-range battles. SO Inline Stock is a thin, tactical stock that is engineered for faster crounch movement and sprint speed as well as increased ADS speed while reducing the recoil control.

SA Finesse Grip is the perfect rear grip for the gun as it increases sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed at the expense of increased recoil.

1) SA-B 50

SA-B 50 is the best among the sniper class and the fastest bolt action rifle in the game. The weapon is based on the real-life M24 Sniper and belongs to the Bryson Long Rifle Platform.

The bolt-action rifle is built for speed and precision, with better accuracy metrics and quicker ADS, making it an excellent option for medium to long-range combat and even dominating the quick-scope meta.

Recommended Loadout:

SA-B 50 in Warzone 2 (Image via YouTube/FaZe Testy)

Barrel: 18.5" Bryson LR Factory

Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6x

SP-X 80 6.6x Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The 18.5" Bryson LR Factory has a long barrel forged with lighter material, making it superior in range damage and increasing movement speed and hip fire accuracy.

The FSS Ole-V Laser is ideal for snipers because, while the weapon is already quick, the laser will further enhance the speed and stability of the weapon. The SP-X 80 6.6x is the factory optic for the SP-X 80. The attachment increases the accuracy of the gun as well as the range.

Schlager Match Grip provides texture to the gun that helps users attain greater sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed at the expense of reduced recoil control.

The above loadouts for the three snipers are the best and will aid you in your battles on Warzone 2's Ashika Island.

