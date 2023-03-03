Warzone 2 Ashika Island Guide: How and where to use Sea Treasure Tokens

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has introduced plenty of new content to the game. The seasonal update has addressed everything from weapon adjustments to significant quality-of-life enhancements. As for the more major changes, Ashika Island, a brand new Resurgence map, and new weapons were unveiled as well.

As players become acquainted with the new map through exploration, they're discovering numerous Easter eggs in the game, such as circular-shaped wind chimes, Shuriken trials, secret bunkers, and more.

Sea Treasure Tokens are a unique currency that can be found on Ashika Island. As these Tokens can be located all over the nap, you must find and gather them before using them to claim rewards. This article will detail everything that a player needs to know about Sea Treasure Tokens.

What are Sea Treasure Tokens and how do you locate them on Ashika Island in Warzone 2?

Sea Treasure Tokens are coins or currency that can be found exclusively on Ashika Island. They're seen in the form of big coins on the ground with a diamond emblem.

While looting, you must be thorough if you want to obtain Sea Treasure Coupons. You can locate them specifically through Blue Resurgence Supply Boxes and from eliminated enemies. These blue chests are referred to as Reusable Supply Boxes since they're eventually refilled during a match, giving you numerous opportunities to discover the Tokens.

Regular supply boxes and duffel bags may occasionally contain them, but blue Resurgence boxes seem to have the best odds. It should be noted that these Tokens will take up space in your backpack, so they should only be carried if you intend to use them.

How to use Sea Treasure Tokens to claim rewards

After collecting the Sea Treasure Tokens in Warzone 2's Ashika Island, you must then locate the Sea Treasure Machines, which look a lot like vibrant arcade machines and are found in gas stations. To locate gas stations, simply open up your map and search for structures with a tiny gas station icon on them.

Fortunately, half of the POIs on the island will have gas stations. Once you find one, you need to walk close to the Sea Treasure Machine and click on the Interact button. As these machines constantly spawn inside gas stations, finding them should be a simple task.

Random rewards from Sea Treasure Tokens

Sea Treasure Tokens have the potential to provide outstanding rewards, but they are entirely dependent on luck. If you're lucky, you'll receive extremely useful prizes like killstreaks, weapons, or gas masks, but at other times, you may just get a single armor plate and an extra 100 XP.

If you have additional Sea Treasure Tokens, you can try out your luck several times and potentially receive something good. Interestingly, the entire system feels like gambling, but there's no harm in trying it out as you're not spending any real money.

Sea Treasure Tokens are a brand new addition to Warzone 2, and the community seems to have received it positively. Minor changes like this contribute significantly to the overall gameplay and enjoyability. Furthermore, this small addition doesn't alter the game in any way and is simply an additional element for players to make use of.

