How to complete Warzone 2 Ashika Island Shuriken Easter Egg

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 recently got its second season, which brought significant changes to the mechanics while also introducing a new resurgence map called Ashika Island. The area is 15 times smaller than Al Mazrah and features 52 players, contributing to its fast-paced nature.

There are various Easter Eggs on the new map that reward players with loot when completed. A new one was discovered recently which takes less than two minutes to complete and provides great loot early that can help players win the resurgence match.

Warzone 2 guide: Shuriken Easter Egg on Ashika Island

This was recently added to Warzone 2 and is a quick mini-game. While it does not reward players with exclusive blueprints, unlike some other Easter Eggs in the game, it does help them get good loot early into the match, helping them gain an advantage.

To complete this Easter Egg, follow the steps below:

Ruined building area (Image via Activision)

You will first have to head into a new resurgence match. It can be of any squad size, including solos, duos, trios, or quads. Drop into the area between the Beach Club and Port Ashika where you can find a ruined building. On top of this ruined building, you will find four barrels with a Shuriken stuck in the side of one of the barrels which can be picked up. The next few steps have to be performed quickly. After picking up the Shuriken, a decoy grenade will pop up somewhere in the ruined building that you will have to find and throw the Shuriken towards, destroying it. Once the decoy is destroyed, pick up the thrown Shuriken by running towards the area. Another decoy will spawn in a random spot in the building which you will have to find and destroy again. A total of four decoys will be spawned subsequently and will have to be destroyed using the Shuriken. If they are not destroyed once they spawn in under 5-6 seconds, you will fail the Easter Egg and will have to join a new resurgence match in order to attempt it again. After destroying the last decoy, a bunch of loot will pop up including some cash, weapons, self-revive, and more.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard



Drop into the brand new free-to-play



#ResurgenceReturns Welcome to Ashika IslandDrop into the brand new free-to-play #Warzone2 small map, featuring Resurgence and DMZ on February 15th 🪂 Welcome to Ashika Island 🌊Drop into the brand new free-to-play #Warzone2 small map, featuring Resurgence and DMZ on February 15th 🪂#ResurgenceReturns https://t.co/u4ToibP3U7

Warzone 2's Ashika Island has various other Easter Eggs as well that provide players with loot and blueprint weapons. Ashika Island is also available in the DMZ mode which features up to 18 players, divided into six three-man squads.

Season 2 of Warzone 2 was released on February 15. The mid-way Reloaded update is scheduled to release on March 15 and will bring in even more content for the battle royale. This includes new 6v6 multiplayer maps for Modern Warfare 2, a new Raids episode, and more.

Rumors also suggest that a new Warzone Ranked mode is set to be added in Season 3, which is speculated to be released in April of this year.

Poll : 0 votes