Activision has managed to ingrain an astonishing amount of detail in Warzone 2 that increases the realistic nature of the game and enhances the immersive elements. Multiple in-game assets are hidden in plain sight for the community to notice, pointing to different significant events and previous Call of Duty games.

These small details are often referred to as "Easter Eggs" as they pack wonderful surprises that soothe players' gaming experience with special personal touches of the game and some of its past details. Another delightful turn-back-time Easter egg has surfaced on the internet that commemorates all the work and effort that went into its prequel.

Warzone 2 Easter egg points to its prequel

The greatest weapon that Activision possesses and uses with utmost efficiency is its ability to enact nostalgia on the player base and seasoned fans from the community who have been following Call of Duty for a long time. The emotional bond that the publisher has successfully maintained by using various characters and storylines acts as a migration bridge for players to connect to a different title with a few key details.

Verdansk Easter Egg

A Reddit user and Warzone 2 player with the social tag tiktokalnuke uploaded a video showcasing another one of many Call of Duty Easter eggs. This one is ingrained within a specific character cosmetic.

The hidden gem can be spotted on the arm of a Warzone 2 Specgru operator named "Reyes." The operator wears a certain accessory on his forearm, containing a patch of paper with some inscriptions. The details of this little piece of paper can be seen for a few seconds while using the character in-game to inspect the weapon on hand.

The markings and drawings on this paper turn out to be a section of Warzone's original Verdansk map from Modern Warfare 2019. This was confirmed after isolating the image on Reyes' arm and isolating it to fit on the Verdansk map layout even when the scale was slightly off, considering that the paper was folded around the character's arm.

Tiny details that add depth to a game are crucial for the player base to establish a connection to the past as it builds up on the memories and experiences of previous titles. There have been quite a few Easter eggs showing up but this tugged at the nostalgic strings of gamers engaging with the title for a long time.

Call of Duty Warzone 2 was released globally on November 16, almost three weeks after Activision launched Modern Warfare 2. The publisher expects its new title to carry forward the legacy created by its predecessor and mark the beginning of a new era for the genre.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more hidden Easter eggs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Poll : 0 votes