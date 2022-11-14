Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's developer, Activision, hid a few Easter eggs in the title that hint back at some of the most famous moments in the franchise. While a percentage of these hidden troves were discovered early on, some Easter eggs continue to surface as the playerbase identifies them after a few keen observations.

One of those late Easter eggs was recently found in Modern Warfare 2, and it points towards one of the most famous crime dramas to exist in the past decade. Fans can continue to read the discussion below to find out this very specific hidden message.

Modern Warfare 2 Border Crossing packs a surprise

Nostalgia is one of the best weapons that the Call of Duty saga uses to attract players to their latest releases. The developers introduce and develop previously fan-favored characters in their new titles and stitch a story together that inevitably binds fans to stick to the game.

There have been multiple maps in earlier Call of Duty titles that were collectively voted as the worst in the respective games by the community itself. Unfortunately, Modern Warfare 2 has carried the mantle in this regard with the infamous Santa Sena Border Crossing. It is a cluttered map with negligible freedom of movement, with multiple vehicles blocking the line of sight.

Among these numerous vehicles, an inconspicuous truck sits that most players ignore considering all the bullets and grenades flying around. The RV is an Easter egg that points towards the television drama, Breaking Bad.

The RV is situated around the middle of the map and contains five pieces of tape on the door in a concise circle that directly refers to the vehicle in Breaking Bad. The tapes signify a scene in the series where Walter and Jesse, the two protagonists, are attacked by the cartel who shoot a hole into the door.

Walt refuses to replace the vehicle for a different one and carries on business as usual, with the same RV later becoming their workplace and mobile home at the same time. Both the characters decide to "mend" the damage by putting up some tape over the bullet holes in the door.

The inclusion of such tiny and specific details in Modern Warfare 2 is what makes the entire Call of Duty series worth experiencing.

Modern Warfare 2 was released by Activision on October 28 as the front-runner for the franchise, while marking the beginning of a new era for its future games. The publishers will be following up with a brand new battle royale title on November 16, Warzone 2.0, that will introduce an improved gaming experience.

The title presents a beautiful storyline that is set between its prequels but successfully evades portraying itself as a filler episode.

The multiplayer modes were released alongside the campaign mode on the global launch that brought in multiple new maps. These settings introduced new tactics, with the game bringing in a complete overhaul in combat and movement mechanics.

