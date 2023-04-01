Warzone 2's new limited-time mode is "Totally the Same BR"

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is celebrating April Fool's Day with the return of its popular "Totally the same BR" mode, which offers a unique twist on traditional gameplay. This limited-time event is not the first time the series has featured the mode, as it was previously introduced in Call of Duty: Warzone (now called Warzone Caldera). In the mode, players will notice that there are no parachutes at the start, no fall damage, and various other subtle changes that have a significant impact on gameplay.

Raven Software announces the return of "Totally the same BR" in Warzone 2

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



Nothing weird about it.



It's Totally The Same BR that you're used to!



A new #Warzone2 Playlist is now live!Nothing weird about it.It's Totally The Same BR that you're used to! A new #Warzone2 Playlist is now live!Nothing weird about it. It's Totally The Same BR that you're used to!😈

In line with the spirit of April Fool's Day, Raven Software, the developer of Call of Duty: Warzone 2, announced a new playlist via their official Twitter handle. The post, in a tongue-in-cheek tone, claims that the new playlist is "Totally the Same BR" that fans have been playing.

As mentioned previously, there are several changes in this event compared to traditional gameplay. For instance, there is no fall damage, so players can climb the tallest buildings on the map and jump off without taking any damage. Similarly, there are no parachutes and gravity values are reduced, allowing players to jump around the map and reach places they normally wouldn't be able to get to.

The tactical map cannot be trusted in this limited-time event either. If players decide to follow the tactical map, they might just be bamboozled as they reach their destination. There are some minor changes to the overall map design as well, including the Gulag. Speaking of Gulag, there are infinite chances for players to fight it out in the Gulag after their death as long as they keep winning them.

These are only a few changes to this year's "Totally the Same BR" limited-time event in Warzone 2. The mode, however, is only available to play on Al Mazrah. It's a fun little addition and will last until 12 am PT on April 2, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and WZ 2's Season 2 Reloaded are available on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

