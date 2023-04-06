Warzone 2's brand-new Massive Resurgence Eminent will feature 150 players at launch 

The third season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is set to be launched at 10 am PT on April 12, 2023, on all platforms. The new update will come with a lot of content for both games, including new maps, game modes, features, skins, quality-of-life updates, and much more.

One of the most chaotic updates coming to Warzone 2 is the implementation of Resurgence mode in Al Mazrah, which will follow the same ruleset as Ashika Island, but with almost thrice the number of total players.

Play Resurgence Mode in Al Mazrah against 150 players with Warzone 2 Season 3

Al Mazrah is getting some exciting changes with the upcoming season, including Redeploy Drones across the map, Tempered Plate Carriers, Perk Packages, and the appearance of UAV Towers. These additions will make the gameplay faster and increase the game's skill ceiling.

Ashika Island's Resurgence mode is also coming to Al Mazrah under the name "Massive Resurgence Eminent," as up to 150 players can drop in the map while following the same rules as the current game mode. Currently, the Resurgence mode only holds 52 players in Ashika Island.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



It’s anyone’s game now - This season is loaded with even more MP maps, modes, and fights coming in Season 03. Compete. Win. AscendIt’s anyone’s game now - This season is loaded with even more MP maps, modes, and fights coming in Season 03. Compete. Win. Ascend 🔥It’s anyone’s game now - This season is loaded with even more MP maps, modes, and fights coming in Season 03. https://t.co/F7DbUBxJyn

Although Al Mazrah already hosts up to 150 players in regular battle royale modes of all squad sizes, including solos, duos, trios, and quads, the whole map is available for players to land in. In the resurgence mode, only a small part of the map will be available in the initial circle, which will also host 150 players.

Furthermore, there will not be a scarcity of enemies in Al Mazrah, with no Gulan and an almost unlimited number of respawns for each player until at least one squad member survives or the respawns get disabled.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Alejandro and Valeria face off in Season 03 🦂 Weapons hot vaquerosAlejandro and Valeria face off in Season 03 🦂 Weapons hot vaqueros 🔥Alejandro and Valeria face off in Season 03 🦂🐍 https://t.co/FqAWcKmVm1

Not all of Al Mazrah's Massive Resurgence mode details have been revealed. Still, it can be assumed that each game will have different starting circles, including all the significant POIs on the map, with respawns being disabled after the end of the third circle.

Warzone 2's Ranked play will also be introduced after the mid-season update. However, it will only have regular battle royale modes available while using the CDL ruleset in Al Mazrah.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 goes live at 10 am PT on April 12, 2023, on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Poll : 0 votes