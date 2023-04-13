Warzone 2 Season 3 patch implements major changes to Buy Station

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is now available. It is a breakthrough update with the potential to change the current meta. The title has received numerous interesting updates, including new weaponry, modes, and events. Along with these additions, it also includes crucial gameplay tweaks, quality-of-life changes, and weapon balancing.

The title also received a significant movement boost, something the community had been requesting for quite some time. In addition to the enhanced mechanism, the developers have also included new Buy Station items and adjusted the cost of the existing items, which will alter how players approach Warzone 2 matches. The following article will mention all the adjustments made to the Buy Stations.

New Buy Station adjustments in Warzone 2 Season 3

The popular battle royale title Warzone 2 Season 3 Buy Station has undergone several adjustments. The Buy Station has been completely revamped, giving players additional options to upgrade and customize their loadouts during combat. The title has become even more strategic as a result of these new changes, as players must evaluate how to effectively employ updated resources during battle.

Below are all the adjustments made to the Buy Stations in Warzone 2 Season 3.

New items that have been added to the Buy Stations:

Gas Masks

Portable Radars

Price adjustments made to the existing items in the Buy Stations:

Armor Plates: Price increased from $400 to $500.

Price increased from $400 to $500. Gas Mask: Price increased from $1650 to $2000

Price increased from $1650 to $2000 Durable Gas Mask: Price increased from $2900 to $3500

Price increased from $2900 to $3500 C4: Price increased from $700 to $850

Price increased from $700 to $850 Frag Grenade: Price increased from $500 to $600

Price increased from $500 to $600 Smoke Grenade: Price increased from $250 to $400

Price increased from $250 to $400 Snapshot Grenade: Price increased from $400 to $600

Price increased from $400 to $600 Revive Pistol: Price increased from $800 to $4000

Price increased from $800 to $4000 Cluster Mine: Price increased from $3300 to $6000

Price increased from $3300 to $6000 Precision Airstrike: Price decreased from $4000 to $2000

Price decreased from $4000 to $2000 Counter-UAV: Price decreased from $4000 to $2000

Price decreased from $4000 to $2000 Bomb Drone: Price decreased from $4000 to $3500

Price decreased from $4000 to $3500 Armor Box: Price increased from $2000 to $3500

Price increased from $2000 to $3500 Battle Rage: Price increased from $2900 to $3500

Price increased from $2900 to $3500 Dead Silence: Price decreased from $2900 to $2500

Price decreased from $2900 to $2500 Portable Radar: Price increased from $1400 to $2500

Price increased from $1400 to $2500 Suppression Mine: Price increased from $2000 to $3500

Price increased from $2000 to $3500 Tactical Camera: Price decreased from $1650 to $1500

Price decreased from $1650 to $1500 Deployable Cover: Price decreased from $1650 to $1500

Price decreased from $1650 to $1500 Trophy System: Price decreased from $1650 to $1500

Price decreased from $1650 to $1500 Recon Drone: Price increased from $2000 to $3000

Price increased from $2000 to $3000 Firesale UAV: Price increased from $4000 to $5000

The developers have claimed that they will continuously evaluate the prices of the items and regularly review the live data of the Buy Station items usage and equipment power.

Other changes included are:

The menu item layout has been altered to keep relevant items adjacent to one another.

The Loadout Drop Marker in the menu has been repositioned to make navigation easier: When the Buy Station menu appears, press down on the directional controller once.

Spawn sites of Buy Stations have been changed and increased from 31 to 42.

Poll : 0 votes