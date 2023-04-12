All bug Fixes in Warzone 2 Season 3 patch

The third season's official patch notes for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 are live. The update makes several modifications to the game, including new and intriguing content, gameplay, and weapon adjustments. This will impact the game's reputation since the developers have implemented several fan-favorite materials and demands, including the movement change that fans have been grumbling about since the game's inception. Warzone 2 recently had the lowest player count in March as the community complained that the creators were not implementing critical bug patches, QOL modifications, UI adjustments, and other changes.

The developers noted these concerns, and in the third season, they attempted to fix every possible issue encountered by the players. The following article will mention all the bug fixes implemented in the newest season.

Warzone 2 Season 3 brought several bug fixes to the title

Every online game, especially one as large as Warzone, is destined to contain bugs; it is nearly impossible to fix every issue. However, the developers make every effort to make the game as smooth as possible so the community can have a great gaming experience.

Every season, the title receives various updates that improve the game, like the Warzone 2's season 3 update, which will include several modifications to the DMZ and the battle royale mode.

General Warzone 2 bug fixes

A bug that enabled players to clip within the Sentry Gun has been fixed.

Fixed various difficulties with installing a Sentry Gun on the train.

Fixed an issue where Mortar Strikes did not do enough damage to AI targets, making it difficult to kill them.

Recon/Bomb Drones will perish if the player enters the last stand.

Stim Pistol / Rebreather now has item persistence. After activating the Stim pistol / Rebreather, it can now be dropped.

Several difficulties were resolved due to players equipping a Self Revive and a Stim Pistol.

A bug in the Assimilation UI caused certain squad members' names and numbers to show improperly.

Battle Royale bug fixes

In the Resurgence mode of Warzone 2, Quick Fix did not activate after plating. This has been fixed.

Fixed an issue that caused the Intel Contract world icon to remain after completing the mission.

Fixed an issue that was causing Battle Royale victories in the Combat Records to not update properly.

Fixed a bug that caused the Play Again buttons to stop working after appointing a new party leader.

Fixed an issue that caused objects to vanish while attempting to put them in the bag.

Fixed an issue that caused players with the Birdseye Perk to get UAV pings when an adversary activated a UAV.

DMZ bug fixes

Fixed a few bugs in Warzone 2 that prevented some regions from spawning context-specific loot (for example, industrial buildings generating industrial objects).

Fixed M4 Weapons Testing not logging kills for the Tempus Torrent

Kastov Weapons Testing now tracks kills for the KV Broadside.

Fixed a bug in which stowing a weapon from an opponent's Backpack did not count as an enemy Operator's weapon.

Fixed a bug in which utilizing an explosive barrel to kill adversaries did not contribute toward mission progress.

Fixed several bugs causing some missions to fail to track progress for taking an item if you Infiled with that item in your inventory.

Fixed a bug that caused Revive Pistols to be counted as a weapon in missions that required players to infiltrate without firearms.

Fixed a bug in "The Pound" mission in which progress was not provided if a weapon was in the Backpack's weapon slot.

Fixed a bug that caused some weapon aesthetic changes to be lost while exfiltrating a weapon.

Fixed a problem where exfiltrating with a Gas Mask might occasionally transform it into a Durable Gas Mask.

Resolved a problem where the HUD would not update the Armor values after integrating into a new squad.

Resolved a problem where the Contract UI wouldn't correctly clear when joining a new team.

Poll : 0 votes