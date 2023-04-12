Warzone 2 Season 3 patch will bring changes to movement, pacing, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 3 is set to launch soon, and the game's publishers have been dropping more details about the same in their blog posts every day. Multiple trailers have been released, teasing upcoming skins, weapons, and game modes. A new community blog post was recently released by the developers, highlighting various fundamental changes in the game with the major update.

These changes include tweaks to the pacing of battle royale matches, in-game quality-of-life improvements, and improved movement, to name a few.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 will change various mechanics of game

Call of Duty @CallofDuty We are adding One-Hit-Down Snipers to create added variety in combat playstyles. Bolt-action snipers equipped with Explosive Ammunition will be able to down enemies with one skill shot. More intel bit.ly/S03CommunityUp…



Get ready for S03 Patch Notes tomorrow We are adding One-Hit-Down Snipers to create added variety in combat playstyles. Bolt-action snipers equipped with Explosive Ammunition will be able to down enemies with one skill shot. More intelGet ready for S03 Patch Notes tomorrow 🎯 We are adding One-Hit-Down Snipers to create added variety in combat playstyles. Bolt-action snipers equipped with Explosive Ammunition will be able to down enemies with one skill shot. More intel 👉 bit.ly/S03CommunityUp…Get ready for S03 Patch Notes tomorrow 👀 https://t.co/Ix8MTsuRhi

The developers have mentioned in their blog post that they have been aware of the community's feedback over the past few months and have included changes in the upcoming update to improve the game. In recent weeks, Warzone 2 has received a lot of flak for not performing as per the player's requirements, which could possibly change now.

Combat

In terms of combat, the intensity of damage feedback has been reduced on the HUD so that players have better visibility mid-fight. Furthermore, combat will feel more consistent now as high-damage weapon outliers have been reduced.

As reported before, one-shot sniper rifles will return in Season 3 of Warzone 2, however, with only the Explosive Ammunition rounds equipped on the sniper rifle. This includes bolt-action snipers, while the MCPR-300 will be updated to have explosive rounds added to its attachments.

Bomb Drones will be re-added to the game but nerfed to the point where a one-hit-down will not be possible. It is being added as a support mechanism for teams to push an enemy squad instead of eliminating them altogether.

Pacing

Pacing is the first change mentioned in the blog post. With this, the developers mean that they want players to have enough downtime to finish looting and acquire a loadout. The delay time between circles closing towards mid-game has been reduced while ammo caches and buy stations have increased in number. UAV Towers have also been added to Al Mazrah to enforce combat.

According to the developers:

"We have been listening to your feedback and reviewing the trends in Battle Royale pacing carefully."

Movement

The game's developers mentioned that movement will feel more dynamic and fluid in Season 3 as mantling over objects or through windows has improved significantly. Sliding and diving responsiveness have been slightly adjusted as well. Lastly, Redeploy Drones from Ashika Island are being added to Al Mazrah to enforce faster movement.

QoL Improvement

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 bit.ly/S03-Roadmap It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWIIThe battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/S03-Roadmap https://t.co/kXrWWlkw83

Various quality-of-life improvements are also on the way, including elevation arrows on the Tac Map for players to locate easily. Additionally, the "Incoming Killstreak" banner has been raised to sit further from the crosshairs, improving visibility. These are only two of the many significant improvements in Season 3 of Warzone 2.

The upcoming Warzone 2 season launches on April 12 at 10 am PT on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes