Overpowered Bomb Drone to be disabled in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Season 2 Reloaded update is set to disable the Bomb Drone killstreak from the game. As the developers have been responding to community complaints, many players have requested that Bomb Drones be permanently removed from the game.

The highly anticipated Season 2 Reloaded update will be made accessible on March 15 at 9:00 am PT. The forthcoming update will include many additions, such as a new core map called Himmelmatt Expo, a brand new firearm, a camo challenge event, new modes, and more.

Furthermore, several game adjustments will be implemented as well, with one of the most notable being the removal of the overpowered Bomb Drone. The following article will discuss everything you need to know about the removal of this killstreak.

Reasons for the removal of Bomb Drones in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



The Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned. With the Season 02 Reloaded update, the Bomb Drone will be disabled in #Warzone2 Battle Royale while we explore additional balance options for this Killstreak.The Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned. With the Season 02 Reloaded update, the Bomb Drone will be disabled in #Warzone2 Battle Royale while we explore additional balance options for this Killstreak.The Patch Notes with these changes and more will be published on 3/15 shortly before the update is live. Stay tuned.

Once the Season 2 Reloaded update officially arrives, Warzone 2's Bomb Drone Killstreak will be disabled from the game, according to a tweet from Raven Software's official Twitter handle. While the exact reason wasn't mentioned, it's fairly clear that the drones are overpowered in the game's current meta, leaving the community incredibly frustrated about it.

Earlier this month in March, the Bomb Drone was introduced as a new Killstreak through an update. Shortly after its release, it became a hot and controversial subject within the community. Considering that it can eliminate players or even an entire team, this particular Killstreak wasn't well-received by many.

If a player obtains a Bomb Drone, they can easily eliminate an enemy with it. Although the Killstreak was significantly nerfed in the Season One midseason update, it's still quite powerful. The drone can explore the inside of a building remotely and eliminate anyone who is hiding inside.

There are many different killstreaks in the game, and players can stop them by moving around or simply using cover tactics such as hiding in a structure when an enemy uses an Airstrike or UAV. Bomb Drones, on the other hand, are difficult to avoid.

Raven Software requested the community to be patient as they "explore additional balance options for this Killstreak." Based on this, it can be inferred that Bomb Drones will likely return with significant balances to ensure a fair gaming experience.

What are Bomb Drones and when will they be removed?

In Warzone 2, the Bomb Drone is a Killstreak that appears as ground loot and can be manually detonated as the player pilots it towards an opponent, letting them take out enemies from a considerable distance. When the drone runs out of fuel, is shot at, or strikes water, it instantly detonates.

The Bomb Drone is scheduled to be removed on March 15, 2023, the day the Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded update is released. Furthermore, the return date of the Killstreak hasn't been mentioned yet, so it may not return any time soon.

Poll : 0 votes