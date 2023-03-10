Modern Warfare 2 season 2 reloaded: Raid new episode, new map, modes, and more

Season 2 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is approaching. The update will be available on March 15 at 9:00 am PT, following the release of a patch before the anticipated start date.

The game's midseason update adds a ton of exciting fresh content. A brand new Core Multiplayer map, a Camo Challenge Event, a new functional weapon, and plenty more free items for both titles will all be released in the update.

A new Raid episode will also be included, and the shop will have new and exciting bundles. Everything a player needs to know about the newest additions in the upcoming update is covered in the following article.

Introduction of a new Raid episode in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz must be controlled once more as they go through Atomgrad in quest of a lethal warhead. As they continue their quest, they come across the base of a ballistic missile. The objective is to locate and obtain the attached payload.

You must successfully traverse the complex building with obstacles along the way and work together as a team to complete the task. Once finished, you'll unlock and be able to use Captain Price's "Bad Boonie" Operator outfit on both titles.

A new Core area is unveiled in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded

In the forthcoming update, a stunning new area called Himmelmatt Expo will be made available in Modern Warfare 2. The map is on a European mountainside, and the mountain area's roadways are snowy.

Players will be able to walk through the snowy streets, take in vistas past the saunas and pools, and take up positions in and around the restaurant & bar on the 6v6 battlefield. Head into the main event center to limber up in the fights occurring across the bar and terrace as well as in the enclosed theater below.

Major areas on the map to look out for:

Congress Hall Event Center

Main Roads

Restaurant

Pool & Sauna

The Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle will be revealed

Tempus Torrent in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

Season 2 update of Modern Warfare 2 released four weapons, and the 5th weapon, Tempus Torrent, will be introduced in the Season 2 Reloaded update, which is scheduled to arrive on March 15.

The weapon will have an impressive damage output and a fast-firing mechanism, making it a great Primary Weapon choice in the new Himmelmatt Expo map or on Ashika Island.

"This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills."

The firearm will have a fantastic base stat and a base capacity of 20 rounds, but it will also have recoil, necessitating a stable hand and a rapid but not inconspicuous thrust to the left and up.

To unlock the weapon, you must get 25 Double Kills with Marksman Rifles, or buying it through the store bundle is the easiest way.

Modes to be introduced in the upcoming update

Three new modes are arriving in Modern Warfare 2: Drop Zone, All or Nothing, and One in the Chamber.

A Modern Warfare 3 mode called Drop Zone increases the pandemonium at Hardpoint by releasing Care Packages there every 15 seconds.

All or Nothing mode gives you throwing knives and a pistol with zero ammo. It would be best if you eliminated players with knives to receive ammo.

One in the Chamber is a mode where you have only one bullet in the chamber, and it replenishes after each kill. You will have three lives and must have an accurate aim to win.

