Warzone 2 guide: How to unlock Tempus Torrent in Season 2 Reloaded

Tempus Torrent is a Marksman Rifle announced for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with the Season 2 update. However, the Season 2 roadmap revealed that the weapon was scheduled for the Season 2 Reloaded update, and details about the rifle were scarce. Thankfully, the mid-season content overview has finally revealed the procedure to acquire the rifle and its features.

Season 2 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to be launched on March 15, 2023. The upcoming mid-season update will bring in new content for both titles. This includes new maps, new game modes, chapter 2 of Raid, and more. Apart from all this content, Season 2 Reloaded will also reward players with free in-game items to celebrate the third anniversary of Warzone.

Guide to unlocking the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle in Season 2 Reloaded of Warzone 2

Call of Duty recently unveiled all the upcoming content with the Season 2 Reloaded update. Apart from several intriguing additions, the mid-season update is set to introduce the final weapon that was promised at the launch of Season 2. Tempus Torrent is a Marksman Rifle that can be acquired by completing in-game challenges or purchasing a bundle containing the weapon's blueprint.

The developers define the rifle as,

“This hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.”

The gun's high base damage and fast fire rate make it ideal for the Resurgence mode (Ashika Island) and Himmelmatt Expo, a new core map in Modern Warfare 2.

Acquiring this weapon is pretty straightforward. Players must equip any unlocked Marksman Rifle and then get 25 double kills. Successfully doing so will unlock the Tempus Torrent in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Other details about the Tempus Torrent Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2

By default, the rifle will have a magazine size of 20, which is impressive considering it has high base damage. The rifle can eliminate enemies with just two shots to the chest at medium range and one shot to the head, which makes the weapon extremely lethal.

However, developers have introduced a slightly higher recoil to the weapon to balance it out. While the correct attachments can negate this quickly, the higher recoil will undoubtedly become challenging when the rifle is shot rapidly.

The rifle arrives in the two games with the Season 2 Reloaded update, which releases on March 15.

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

