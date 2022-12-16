Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 1's mid-way update is here. It has brought in a lot of content including new features, quality-of-life updates, bug fixes, and the first episode of Raids. According to Activision, there will be five episodes of Raids with every new season, and players have to take part in a group of three to take part in it.

To access the Raid mission, at least one player in the party will have to either finish a specific Daily Challenge in Modern Warfare 2, be placed in the top 20 in a Warzone 2 game, or have exfiltrated with a minimum of $30,000 cash in DMZ.

At the start of the first Raid mission of Modern Warfare 2, called Atomgrad, players will be greeted with closed doors with a submarine behind them, which they will have to open to progress by putting in a code that they can get via a combination of numbers that corresponds to Russian letters on the red device.

Guide for the first puzzle in Atomgrad Raid in Modern Warfare 2

Once players get to the CCTV room after clearing out all the AI enemies up to that point, they can start the first puzzle of the Atomgrad raid.

Divide three roles among yourselves. The first player will read the characters on the red device, the second will go through the CCTV cameras next to the device, and the third one will go through the CCTV cameras in the next room.

To send player three into the next room, one will have to hold the button to open the door while player three crouches and goes through and uses the CCTV cameras in that room. Players one and two in the meantime will scroll through the cam in the main room and use the red device.

The players will have to continue doing so until they find a room with Russian letters and numbers. Now, players on the cameras need to communicate the symbols they see with the corresponding number to the player using the red device.

The player using the red device has to simply input the numbered code in the exact order in which the symbols appear on the device using the keypad in the main room.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.



More Raid intel on the bit.ly/RaidIntel Introducing Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad ⚛Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.More Raid intel on the #CODBlog Introducing Raid Episode 1: Atomgrad ⚛Grab two of your best squadmates and test your skill, precision, and teamwork against unforgiving forces in this brand-new co-op mode.More Raid intel on the #CODBlog ▶️ bit.ly/RaidIntel https://t.co/goWSNq7Sfy

One player can use the keypad just once, so in order to input all three codes, the three players will have to repeat this process three times to finish the puzzle. Once player one inputs the code, they will be locked out of inputting another code. Next, player two has to use the red device while player one and three scroll through the CCTV cameras, communicating the symbols and numbers.

As soon as all the codes have been put in correctly, the doors for the submarine will automatically open and players will be able to progress through the Atomgrad Raid of Modern Warfare 2. One cannot get the correct code from the internet as it is different in every playthrough.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes