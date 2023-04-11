One-shot sniper rifles confirmed to be added in Warzone 2 Season 3

Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is almost here, and developers are adding meta-changing updates that will force players to pace their gameplay quite differently. Since the game's release in November last year, many have been split on the developer's decision to remove the one-headshot ability of sniper rifles, which was possible in the predecessor. However, almost five months into Warzone 2's lifespan, the change is being reverted.

Official blog post confirms sniper rifles will be able to eliminate with one headshot in Warzone 2 Season 3

An official blog post was recently released by Call of Duty ahead of the Season 3 launch, which confirmed various features coming with the next major update. Some of the additions include a new Gulag, weapons, game modes, skins, and much more.

Among other things, the developers revealed that when the correct attachments are equipped, sniper rifles will be able to eliminate enemies in one shot, similar to their attributes in Warzone 1. According to the blog post:

"Expect the return of one-shot sniper rifles — under certain attachment and platform conditions — as part of this seasonal update."

It is mentioned that one-shot eliminations will only take place under "certain attachment and platform conditions," which are vaguely termed. This could mean that the one-shot elimination will only work within certain distances and specific sniper rifles, rather than all of them. Furthermore, players will most likely have to find the best combination of attachments with efficient tuning to perform this feat.

It has also not been mentioned whether this change will go live with the Season 3 update or the midseason update next month. However, the ability to down an enemy with three plates equipped in regular battle royale game modes will be a possibility soon.

Season 3 of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled to release on April 12 at 10 am PT on all platforms including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

