Call of Duty to integrate Discord support in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are set to receive their third seasonal update next week, which will see several features added to the game. Furthermore, the update will include new guns, maps, and game modes, giving players a lot of new content. One of the most important additions coming to the game in the upcoming season is the integration of Discord, the voice-over-IP instant messaging platform popular among gamers and content creators.

Learn more about the new feature expected to arrive with the next seasonal update.

Discord integration on PC will be added to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in Season 3

This season is loaded with even more MP maps, modes, and fights coming in Season 03.

Call of Duty's blog post regarding the new features coming with Season 3 was recently released, confirming all the content being added at launch and with the mid-seasonal update next month. The developers also confirmed that Discord will be integrated into the game on PC at the launch of the season.

Not all details for the feature have been revealed, but the developers have stated that more information about the same will be part of the season's patch notes, scheduled to drop before the major update.

Speculation around this feature states that it will allow players to join a Discord channel on any of their servers and groups without having to minimize Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. Furthermore, this addition will decrease RAM usage of other applications while playing the game, ultimately improving the game's performance on older PCs.

According to the developers:

"In Season 03, Beenox will be integrating Discord within Call of Duty for PC players, starting with Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0."

Recently, PlayStation 5 also received a new update that allowed Discord to run in the background while playing games. This feature is highly anticipated within the PlayStation community as there is no other third-party software available for voice chat on the console.

Season 3 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone is set to release on April 12 at 10 am PT on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, with the patch notes going live before that.

