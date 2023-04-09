What is the current Warzone 2 player count?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 was released on November 16, 2022. Soon after its launch, the game became very popular among the community. Players were starting to shift from the previous iteration to the new one. Warzone 2 Season 1 was a massive success as it provided fans with ample content to keep them occupied in the game.

The title had a good daily player count, but with the release of Season 2, gamers began to criticize the developers for incorporating unnecessary and disregarding critical concerns such as bugs, glitches, and its terrible UI. According to Steam Charts, the game had its lowest player count in the month of March. The following article will provide the current player count of Warzone 2.

Exploring Warzone 2's concurrent player count

Since the game is playable on a variety of platforms and has a larger fan following among console users, it is hard to determine the precise number. However, more than 2-4 million people are estimated to be actively playing at any given time across all platforms.

Warzone 2 ranked 15th among the concurrent players on Steam (Image via SteamDB)

Warzone 2 is placed 15th in terms of concurrent player count on Steam, while CS:GO stays at the top. It is easier to calculate and view the figures when using Steam Charts.

According to the statistics available, 97,739 players have played in the past 24 hours, with an average count of 82,145 and peak of 156,956 during the last 30 days. The numbers are dropping by the day, despite the fact that the title reached an all-time high of 488,897 in November. Activision even claimed that the game had achieved a total of 25 million gamers across all platforms within five days of its release.

Current player count according to Steam Charts (Image via Steam Charts)

The title had an average player count of 223,898 in November 2022, but the number decreased in each subsequent month, with December having 178,353, January 2023 having 102,946, February 2023 having 96,141, and March having the lowest number - 86,525 players.

Decreasing player count (Image via Steam Charts)

Players should bear in mind that the aforementioned information is only available to Steam users. Other platforms, such as PlayStation, Xbox, and Battle.net, have not disclosed their player counts.

The second season was filled with ups and downs, as well as accusations of numerous conspiracy theories. Despite the setback, the title is set to release its Season 3 update, which has a good chance of regaining its former respect and popularity.

The developers are working hard to make all of the modifications that the community wants and to bring back fan-favorite content so that earlier players may refresh their memory and get back into the game.

Warzone 2 Season 3 will go live on April 12, 2023, on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, as well as PlayStation 5.

Poll : 0 votes